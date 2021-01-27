100 Years Ago
Jan. 27, 1921
At a meeting of the Frederick County Historical Society in the Y.M.C.A. building this city, Tuesday evening, plans were made for a resumption of activities, which were suspended on account of disturbed conditions brought about by the war. The meeting was presided over by former Senator Frank C. Norwood, president of the society.
An old-time spelling bee followed by a delightful program of vocal and instrumental music and recitations was held in Woodsboro Opera House under auspices of the School Improvement Association recently. The spelling elicted much merriment and was declared a great success. The music program opened with the singing of the Star-Spangled Banner by the audience, followed by a piano duet by Misses Katherine Miller and Katherine Cutsail. A song, “The Woodsboro Spelling Bee,” was rendered by the glee club.
Feagaville is stirred again. Another “boxing” match or prize fight is scheduled to take place shortly, according to a report, and the residents of this staid little village near Frederick are thinking of invoking the law to prevent its taking place. For they have found, ‘tis said, that there is a law to prevent such ring encounters.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 27, 1971
Winds with velocities peaking beyond 70 miles an hour blew a girl into the path of a car, caused small tornadoes, ripped off roofs, snapped power poles, toppled trees and flipped over a motor vehicle yesterday. At least 50 homes in Buckeystown experienced power interruptions during the day when 21 poles were snapped down Tuesday evening, but electricity was quickly restored to all of them, according to P.E. Division Manager Gilbert Bohn.
Men with stepladders and tool kits are appearing along the pavements of downtown Frederick as business establishments rush to comply with the sign ordinance by the Feb. 15 deadline. One hundred and three businesses were warned by City Attorney Franklin D. Stillrich last Oct. 2 that the ordinance, which was passed in 1964, would be enforced. The ordinance limits the size of signs in the immediate downtown area to three square feet for each linear foot of building frontage. Signs may not extend from the building front more than 30 inches over the sidewalk.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 27, 2001
It was quiet at Gov. Thomas Johnson Middle School the last few weeks. So many students stayed home sick that secretary Deborah Cantler said she could feel the stillness, adding that an average of 15 to 20 more sick children came to school but had to be sent home. It wasn’t always quiet, she said, when students threw up at their desks and in the halls. It’s flu time again, with Green Valley Elementary and Sabillasville Elementary reporting a 15 to 20 percent absentee rate. Ten more schools reported a 10 percent-plus absentee rate.
Myra Dorsey lives in College View Nursing Home these days and may be the third oldest person in the state. Mrs. Dorsey, who has lived in the home for 15 years, will celebrate her 106th birthday today amid a small gathering of family members, said Viola Ramsburg, her daughter.
