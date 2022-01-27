100 Years Ago
Jan. 27, 1922
Washington, Jan. 26 — Fixing of minimum prices on farm products by the Government is the one question around which the insurgent movement in the conference on agriculture is revolving today. Other demands of the insurgents have been met to an extent sufficient to allay feeling. The minimum price battle will be fought out on the conference floor late today. Conservative influences among the delegates had succeeded today in controlling the general uprising against President Harding and Secretary of Agriculture Wallace. There will be no bolt in the conference, it was announced, by some of the insurgent leaders.
Montreal, Jan. 26 — The board of health today issued a warning to all municipalities throughout the province that a return of the 1918 influenza epidemic was imminent and urged that every possible precaution be taken.
Farmers of this county saved approximately $34,000 on fertilizer, $4,000 on binder twine and $350 on groceries, feed and small farm supplies during the past year, through co-operative buying promulgated by the Frederick County Farmers’ Federation. This savings was made on approximately 11,300 tons of fertilizer and 10 tons of twine used during the past 12 months in this county.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 27, 1972
“It’s just great sitting here talking like this,” said a young teenager last night at a special Thurmont town meeting held to discuss the recreational needs of the community’s youth. Over 200 young people and adults gathered at the American Legion Hall for what turned out to be a lively meeting. Recreational programs ranging from building a municipal swimming pool, reopening the local roller skating rink and movie theater, opening a teen center, and building trials for bicycle and mini-bike riding were proposed by the young people.
In a free-ranging talk to a full house last night at Hood College, educational reformer John Holt expressed his disillusionment with American society, work, Vietnam, the educational system, even his own theories of reform. Holt’s central point was perhaps this statement that, “What educates school children more even than school is the general quality of life around them. Children get most of their sense of what life is like from what they can observe and intuit outside of school.” That quality is not very good, according to Holt.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 27, 2002
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
