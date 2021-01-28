100 Years Ago
Jan. 28, 1921
The 107-acre farm of the late James Reiley located in Liberty district was sold at public sale at the Court House Wednesday morning, and it brought $1,500. Aaron R. Anders and Dorsey Norris were the purchasers. The sale was a mortgagee’s sale, Frank L. Stoner being assignee.
A conference of ministers, pastors and laymen of the churches of Myersville will be held at the Lutheran parsonage next Tuesday night when the advisability of holding a series of union evangelistic services in the different churches of the town during the lenten season will be discussed. If plans under consideration materialize, a broader effort in this direction may be undertaken next summer. With the cooperation of the three congregations it is felt that a religious awakening will be held that will be far reaching in its effect.
Members of the Public Service Commission are watching with interest the activities of the Kelly-Springfield Tire Company and coal and mining concerns of the Cumberland and Piedmont, W.Va., sections that are preparing to revive the usefulness of the old Chesapeake and Ohio Canal. The Kelly-Springfield company has been planning for some time to utilize the old canal route for shipments of exports and imports to and from its new plant at Cumberland.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 28, 1971
Good Morning! “If you pick up a starving dog and make him prosperous, he will not bite you. This is the principal difference between a dog and a man.” — Mark Twain
Representatives of the county library, the Commission on Aging and the Frederick teen centers entered requests with the county commissioners for space in the North Market Street school building. Vacant since the community college moved to its new facility on Opossumtown Pike this fall, the North Market Street school was turned over to the county recently by school officials.
Dan Boone, Feagaville, a lineman employed by the Potomac Edison Company, discovered a giant hornets nest along U.S. 40A between Highway Liquors and Dutrow’s Cycle Shop while on the job Wednesday. The nest measures 3 1/2 feet in circumference and 2 feet from top to bottom.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 28, 2001
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
