100 Years Ago
Jan. 28, 1922
Eleven storekeepers of Brunswick, charged with permitting slot machines to be operated in connection with their place of business, appeared before Justice J. Grahame Johnson yesterday and the day before and paid fines ranging from $10 to $50, aggregating a total of $300. It is understood that fines will be imposed on others for the same offense. It is a violation of the law to operate a slot machine on any pretext.
Lloyd Kaufman, convicted by a jury late Tuesday night of the larceny of pelts to the value of about $170 from William Harshman, near Utica, was sentenced by Judge Glenn H. Worthington yesterday to two years in the Maryland penitentiary. In pronouncing the sentence, Judge Worthington said the court had no doubt of the guilt of the prisoner and had it not been for the recommendation of the jury for mercy, sentence would have been for a longer term in prison.
Ice 10 inches thick is being harvested by farmers throughout the county. Icehouses are being filled and farmers are hopeful of having a record breaking yield this year. From the rural districts yesterday came rumors that ice 15 inches thick was being harvested by farmers, but it was impossible to get in touch with the owner of any ice pond in the county that harvested ice that thick. From Lewistown came the report that ice gathered from the large ponds in that vicinity had an average thickness of nine inches. Woodsboro was reported to have a thickness of 10 inches.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 28, 1972
A $13 million difference of opinion is brewing between the National Cancer Institute and the Department of the Army over equipment in the buildings at Fort Detrick slated for use by the new cancer research center. The Office of the Army Surgeon General, which will be the landlord of the center, says the equipment does not necessarily go with the facilities which will be used by the private contractor. NCI on the other hand says that President Nixon’s announcement of the conversion of Fort Detrick’s facilities was all-inclusive.
County officials Thursday assured a group of Middletown Valley farmers that signatures on a petition supporting creation of a Catoctin Creek dam will be thoroughly investigated and a public hearing held before the county commissioners take action. The Middletown group, headed by Edgar Virts, urged the county commissioners to veto the proposed Catoctin Creek project. The project has been a subject of controversy, with opponents charging that Soil Conservation Service officials have failed to inform Middletown Valley residents of the impact of the project.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 28, 2002
Frederick County farmers received more than $20 million in government crop subsidies from 1996 to 2000 under a program that may expire this year. Authorized under the 1996 Freedom to Farm Bill, the subsidies are paid to farmers who grow any of eight selected crops, said Susanne Fleek of the Environmental Working Group. She said payments are based on the quantity of crops grown, in relation to the market price. “The money is going to the largest producers who don’t necessarily need it,” she said. Alcoa Eastalco Works, which operates a 1,500-acre farm at its aluminum plant south of Frederick, received $226,337.49 in subsidies from 1996 to 2000, according to EWG’s data. That puts it sixth on the list of Frederick County recipients. The top recipient was Eddie Mercer, Inc., $577,294.13, Frederick.
Veronica Allende, a 20-year-old junior at Mount St. Mary’s College, captured the title of Miss Catoctin Sunday evening at the Weinberg Center for the Arts. Fourteen women vied for the title in the first Miss Catoctin pageant. The competition is part of the Miss America scholarship program and contestants followed the typical Miss America pageant rules.Frederick’s Kristal Hood is obviously back after two ACL injuries knocked her out of action part of last season. Against crosstown-rival Thomas Johnson Saturday, the Cadets senior guard scored a game-high 27 points, led Frederick to a 71-37 win over the Patriots in girls basketball.
