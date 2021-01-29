100 Years Ago
Jan. 29, 1921
David Reesman, about 50 years old, his son, Perry O. Reesman, about 20, and Paul Cline, 22, were arrested at the Reesman home, near Waynesboro, yesterday by Sheriff William O. Wertenbaker and Deputy Charles H. Klipp, charged with raiding the meat house of Arnold Wilhide, near Deerfield, and Edward Deweese, near Thurmont. A quantity of the stolen meat was found concealed in the house, some of which was identified by Deweese. The robberies were committed the same night recently, and suspicion pointed to the three men who it is believed have been implicated in other thefts in that locality.
A bridge spanning Carroll creek, on South Market street, has been suggested to The Post by “a friend” in a letter to this paper as a memorial to the service men of Frederick city and county. The friend accompanied her suggestion with a contribution of $2 toward the soldiers’ memorial fund. The total now is $1,578.15.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 29, 1971
Preliminary plans for modernization of the John Hanson, Taney, Lincoln and Carver apartments will be forwarded to the Department of Housing and Urban Development office in Philadelphia by Frederick’s housing authority. Cost of the modernization is estimated at $159,000. Receiving top priority in the plans is the replacement of 68 gas furnaces, according to director Nickey Harner. Also on the list is the installation of kitchen exhaust fans, the replacement of bath and shower heads, replacement of bedroom and kitchen ceiling lights, renovation of a recreation room, and installation of a chain link fence to protect grass in some areas.
The latest Wally Taber Safari Show comes to Thomas Johnson High Auditorium Saturday under auspices of the Catoctin Fish and Game Protective Association. Appearing in person to narrate the double-feature living-color film program is Taber associate Denny Haver, former Canadian guide, national pistol champ and professor of photography, who promises fish, fun and fractured sides for everyone.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 29, 2001
TAMPA, Fla. — The Baltimore Ravens brought brutal efficiency, unbending defense and a dose of explosive excitement to the Super Bowl, putting their own distinctive stamp on America’s great football celebration. The Ravens defeated the New York Giants 34-7 Sunday to bring pro football’s championship back to Baltimore for the first time since 1971.
A Delaware-based armored truck carrying an undisclosed amount of cash plowed into a cornfield and rolled over Saturday, slightly injuring two guards. Police closed part of rural Biggs Ford Road about a mile east of U.S. 15, the site of the 12:40 p.m. wreck.
