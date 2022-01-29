SATURDAY
100 Years Ago
Jan. 29, 1922
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 29, 1972
“Kids want to be controlled,” according to Frederick County Assistant Superintendent of Schools Alfred Thackston. In a discussion Friday with South Frederick Elementary School teachers, Thackston said “we need to have ground rules for operating; the kids should know what they are and what will happen when they don’t abide by them.” The morning session of the teacher in-service training day concentrated on the disruptive child. Thackston said only about 1 percent of the children in county schools could be classified as disruptive, and these children, he said, have to be treated in a different manner than the other 99 percent.
All those who have been wondering what happened to winter this year are by now aware that it is indeed with us, and there’s a good possibility that it’s here to stay, at least for a while. The weatherman is calling for an encore to Thursday night’s 2 to 3 inch snowfall, predicting a very strong possibility of more snow tonight.
Using the foul line as its most effective weapon, Brunswick downed Catoctin 77-62 Friday night in Monocacy Valley action. The victory breaks a five-game Brusnwick losing streak and gives the Railroaders a 4-8 record. They are 1-6 in MVAL play. Catoctin is 2-9 overall and 0-6 in league play.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 29, 2002
Good Morning: “Discussion is an exchange of knowledge, argument an exchange of ignorance.” — Robert Quillen
For the first time since it began employing firefighters in 1989, Frederick County is opening the next training class to applicants who have no prior experience in emergency services. Intended to fill six full-time vacancies, the new program will “broaden our applicant pool,” said Andrew Marsh, the county’s director of Fire and Emergency Services.
Frederick County was the top milk-producing county in Maryland in 2000, even though there were 800 fewer cows. Cows produced 24 pounds more milk per cow according to a federal survey that looked at the state and county dairy and cattle industry.
SUNDAY
100 Years Ago
Jan. 30. 1922
With the exception of wire service, this city was completely cut off from the outside world yesterday by the worst snowstorm and blizzard in the history of the Middle Atlantic States. There was no passenger train service over the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad, the Hagerstown and Frederick trolley line was tied up until noon, and every state and county road was blockaded. While less than 7 inches of snow fell in this city and county, the storm was accompanied by a heavy gale that caused the snow to drift as fast as it fell.
County News and Personals — Libertytown: The pupils of Libertytown High School welcomed the return of their teacher, Miss Rachel V. Albaugh. The people of this place were agreeably surprised when they heard the State snowplow throwing snow in all directions and clearing the streets for traffic.
Living through four wars in which the United States has been involved and remembering incidents that happened during those stirring times has been the remarkable and unusual experience of Mrs. Lewis H. Moberly, widow of the late ex-Mayor Moberly. She is now 87 years old. Although only 12 years old when the United States and Mexico went to war, she remembers when drum corps marched over the streets, drumming for recruits to go to Mexico. When the Civil War broke out, Mrs. Moberly was 27 years old, and she remembers practically everything that happened locally during those four long years of Civil strife. She remembers seeing Gen. Robert E. Lee when he was taken to the hospital to the rear of the Maryland State School for the Deaf building. She told how everybody hid in their homes when Jubal Early and his Confederates rode into Frederick.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 30, 1972
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 30, 2002
A Blue Mountain Road man was holding his girlfriend hostage in his home late Tuesday night, surrounded by SWAT Team members and county sheriff’s deputies. The incident began about 7:45 p.m. when deputies said they got a “third party” person alerting them that something might be wrong at the house near Thurmont.
State regulators closed a well that promised to ease Frederick’s water crunch because pumping the well threatened to cause sinkholes, Mayor Jennifer Dougherty said Tuesday. The sinkholes could have worsened the city’s water shortage by damaging the city’s Monocacy River Water Treatment Plant, where the well was located, as well as hurting the Fort Detrick Water Treatment Plant located farther upriver, she said.
