100 Years Ago
Jan. 3, 1922
During the absence of the owner, the residence of Mrs. Laura Black, on the Emmitsburg state road at Death Curve, near Lewistown, caught fire and was entirely destroyed. Both Mrs. Black and her son, Robert Black, the only occupants of the house, were away from home when the fire broke out and neither had returned at 11 o'clock that night. They were unaware their home had been destroyed. The fire was discovered in the evening by three boys, John Wolfe, Raymond Stull and Harry Hessong. The neighborhood turned out and a bucket brigade fought the fire vigorously, preventing it from spreading to the outbuildings. The house had been one of the landmarks for automobile tourists, meals being served there daily.
Atmospherically speaking, the year 1921 just closed will go down in the records as being a twelve-month cycle of weather whims and fancies. It was a year of prolonged and continuous droughts, yet it was free of pests and crop epidemics. Health conditions were at least normal, in some respects almost perfect.
The barn on the Derr farm, along the county road leading from the State road near the Everhart Hill, west of Middletown, owned by Elmer Shank and occupied by Oliver Wise, was totally destroyed by fire at 12:30 Thursday morning, entailing a loss of about $1,500. The fire was discovered by Mr. Wise and he hurried to the barn and released all the stock. A pig was so badly burned that it died. About six tons of hay, 100 bundles of fodder, a horse rake and a few other articles were all that was in the barn.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 3, 1972
Ernest and Patrick Longerbeam Best, Knoxville, beam proudly while their firstborn, Christopher Scott Best, is also the first baby born in Frederick County in 1972, making his appearance at Jan. 1 at 12:10 a.m. Scottie was presented a silver cup by Frederick Memorial Hospital's Auxiliary.
Frederick City's New Year began with a double stabbing in the Crescent Lunch Tavern on South Market Street, according to city police. City police responded to a phone call at a minute past midnight, 1972, and found normal New Year's festivities in progress. Customers said nothing had occurred. Frederick Memorial Hospital officials phoned city police shortly afterward that two stabbing victims were being treated in the emergency room. The victims apparently walked to nearby United Ambulance Company for assistance. Investigating Cpl. Jerry Koogle said he has a suspect and an arrest will come as soon as the victims make a positive identification.
A lone gunman wearing a ski cap, rubber boots and rubber gloves robbed a liquor store on Md. 355 of $75 at gun point at 7:21 p.m. on New Year's Day, state police said. Immediately after the hold-up, several state policemen and a helicopter crew searched for the 20-year-old man with blond hair who robbed a female clerk at the Heritage Liquor Store.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 3, 2002
A 31-year-old man honored for his dedication to the Brunswick Volunteer Fire Co. is under investigation for about a dozen arson fires in Brunswick and has confessed to setting 14 woodland fires in Hedgesville, W.Va., police said. He "is not a member of the Brunswick Fire Department and has not been for about a month," said Brunswick Fire Chief Roy Lipscomb, declining to elaborate on the reason the volunteer firefighter left the company after about two years. Brunswick police on Wednesday charged the man with driving while intoxicated and filing a false report of a fire on South Virginia Avenue, Brunswick Police Chief Clark Price said. "We are anticipating additional charges."
The body of of a 21-year-old Jimtown Road resident was discovered on the Thurmont Elementary School grounds on Monday, the town police chief said Wednesday. The body was discovered at about 3:50 p.m. by two nearby residents walking their dogs, Chief Neil Bechtol said. There were no signs of injury or foul play. He was last seen around 3 a.m. Dec. 30, Chief Bechtol said.
