100 Years Ago
Jan. 3, 1921
Frederick ushered in the New Year in a noisy manner. In fact it was regarded as the noisiest New Year's eve that the city has witnessed in a generation. For three hours Market street was in an uproar from revolver firing and the racket was kept up until after midnight. Many of the shooters rode in automobiles and on bicycles and volley after volley was sounded in quick succession. Fortunately, however, no accidents were reported.
The local Circuit Court has been called upon to decide a dispute between the Emmitsburg Water Company and John Waggerman, a resident of Emmitsburg district, who objects to the company's constructing a water pipe line across "my land." A petition has been filed for an injunction restraining Waggerman from acts of violence against the employees of the company who are trying to construct a pipe line across the tract of land claimed by Waggerman.
Since "dry" days, substitutes that give effects similar to real booze have sprung up in vast numbers, but mute evidence of empty ginger bottles lying along the streets of Frederick show that that drink has grown in popularity and favor. In fact, it is said by those in a position to know that Jamaica ginger is fast outdistancing its rivals. On a street in Frederick, near the heart of the city, no less than two dozens of the small bottles that had contained the drink were noticed.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 3, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 3, 2001
Housing developers and big construction firms will no longer get a free ride at the Frederick County landfill, but the future funding for the county's recycling program remains up in the air. The Frederick County Commissioners, dealing with many alternatives that could keep the landfill's potential operating deficit to a minimum through the next two fiscal years, passed several related resolutions in a well-attended public hearing Tuesday night.
Clark R. Price, a veteran officer in the Prince George's County Police Department, begins work today as Brunswick's new police chief. Chief Price fills the post vacated in August by Phil O'Donnell, who went on to take a job with the state's juvenile justice system.
