SATURDAY
100 Years Ago
Jan. 30, 1921
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 30, 1971
Ground was broken yesterday for a new academic building at the Maryland School for the Deaf, and George R. Lewis, Secretary of the Department of General Services of Maryland, announced that three more buildings would be started at the Frederick campus by September. Already funded is a new gymnasium, and ground will be broken in July. An intermediate dormitory and vocational building are included in the current capital improvement budget submitted to the General Assembly.
Western Maryland College, Westminster, was liberated Friday from the horrors of male chauvinism by two spokeswomen of the Women’s Liberation Movement, Gloria Steinem and Dorothy Pitman. Miss Steinem is an editor for New York Magazine and is concerned with political issues and current social trends. Mrs. Pitman operates a child day care center in New York.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 30, 2001
New and improved ramps in Frederick from Interstate 70 eastbound to Md. 85 and Md. 355 were opened for traffic Monday afternoon. The State Highway Administration believes the new lanes will help ease some of the headaches of morning commuters. The four lanes are longer and wider and will allow the overflow traffic to wait safely away from the interstate.
Frederick County’s director of the Office of Economic Development resigned Monday afternoon, a move that puzzled County Commissioner Terre Roy Rhoderick and other county officials. “It did come as a surprise,” Mr. Rhoderick said of Brian Duncan’s announcement.
SUNDAY
100 Years Ago
Jan. 31, 1921
The fourth arrest was made in the Thurmont meat house robbery cases on Saturday afternoon by Deputy Sheriff Charles H. Klipp. Mabel Reesman, daughter and sister of two of the three men, who were arrested and tried before Justice Cadow of Thurmont on Friday, was arrested on Saturday faternoon and is being held as a witness in the case.
Another bulletin has been posted at the Baltimore and Ohio shops, Brunswick, announcing the furlough of 70 more employees from this branch of the service. Prior to this note, 153 at one time and 13 at another had been furloughed. It is said that only seven men are now at work in the shops.
County Agent P.A. Hauver is expecting this week consignment of 112 blankets and 23 automobile robes manufactured at the mills of the Chatham Manufacturing Company, near Winston-Salem, N.C., from native wool sent by farmers of this county. The blankets will be of the double variety, 72 by 84 inches, usually retailed for about $22 each, and the robes, 64 by 72 inches, retailed at $14.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 31, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 31, 2001
Sen. Timothy Ferguson announced Tuesday he would vote against a new tax designed to relieve traffic congestion around Frederick because of “disharmony” within the county’s General Assembly delegation. But he later said that if five members of the delegation support the tax; he won’t oppose the bill when it reaches the Senate.
School board President Ron Peppe said he will make decisions about next year’s budget based on school system needs and not on available money. It will then be up to the Frederick County Commissioners to “determine what level of education it wants to support,” Mr. Peppe said After a budget presentation at a county PTA Council meeting.
