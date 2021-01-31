100 Years Ago
Jan. 31, 1921
The fourth arrest was made in the Thurmont meat house robbery cases on Saturday afternoon by Deputy Sheriff Charles H. Klipp. Mabel Reesman, daughter and sister of two of the three men, who were arrested and tried before Justice Cadow of Thurmont on Friday, was arrested on Saturday faternoon and is being held as a witness in the case.
Another bulletin has been posted at the Baltimore and Ohio shops, Brunswick, announcing the furlough of 70 more employees from this branch of the service. Prior to this notes 153 at one time and 13 at another had been furloughed. It is said that only seven men are now at work in the shops.
County Agent P.A. Hauver is expecting this week consignment of 112 blankets and 23 automobile robes manufactured at the mills of the Chatham Manufacturing Company, near Winston-Salem, N.C., from native wool sent by farmers of this county. The blankets will be of the double variety 72 by 84 inches, usually retailed for about $22 each, and the robes 64 by 72 inches, retailed at $14.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 31, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 31, 2001
Sen. Timothy Ferguson announced Tuesday he would vote against a new tax designed to relieve traffic congestion around Frederick because of "disharmony" within the county's General Assembly delegation. But he later said that if five members of the delegation support the tax, he won't oppose the bill when it reaches the Senate.
School board President Ron Peppe said he will make decisions about next year's budget based on school system needs, and not on available money. It will then be up to the Frederick County Commissioners to "determine what level of education it wants to support," Mr. Peppe said After a budget presentation at a county PTA Council meeting.
