100 Years Ago
Jan. 31, 1922
“We was only foolin,’ Judge, only cuttin’ up,” proved an unavailing defense for West Carter and William Dixon when arraigned before Justice August T. Brust in the Police Court last night. He found it impossible to understand how they could have been only “cuttin’ up”or “foolin’” since the evidence showed that Dixon went through the window of the shoeshine parlor of William Barber, West All Saints street, while the “cuttin’ up” was going on and later was cut on one hand with a knife while the men were still “foolin’.” He found both guilty of disorderly conduct and imposed a fine of $10 and costs on each, or $11 in all. Both paid their fines.
Flocks of European starlings which now make their home in Frederick and vicinity have attracted considerable attention and The Post has received quite a few inquiries concerning the birds, which are of a species not familiar, although mention has been made of them several times in this paper. In this part of the country they nest in evergreens or in old snags of other trees. While the first starlings made their appearance in Frederick some time ago, it has been only recently that they have become numerous.
Although no local persons were in the Knickerbocker Theatre, Washington, on Saturday night when the roof of the playhouse caved in from the weight of the snow, at least two former Frederick persons were there about 15 minutes before the catastrophe. It became known yesterday Misses Helen and Virginia Comfort, daughters of Wm. Comfort, this city, had attended the first show at the theatre but left left. The two young ladies live about a square and half from the theatre and were regular patrons.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 31, 1972
Good Morning:”Equality of opportunity is an equal opportunity to prove unequal talents.” — Viscount Samuel
For the second year, the students of Frederick Community College have spearheaded a successful fund-raising campaign telethon for the Cerebral Palsy campaign. Student Chairman George Cutchell, vice president of Student Government Association at FCC, said the 31-hour telethon brought in $4,410.88, far exceeding the school’s goal of $3,000.
Kenneth Foland and Frederick Thornton, of Mare Inc., Frederick, recently completed the two-week factory service school program at the Johnson Motors complex in Waukegan, Ill. They were part of a class, drawn from Johnson dealerships throughout the world, which explored the finer points of the famous Sea-Horse line of outboard motors.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 31, 2002
All anthrax spores and other pathogens reported last week to be missing at Fort Detrick in a 1992 inventory have now been accounted for except one, and all are non-infectious, officials at the Army lab told Time magazine. The Hartford Courant recently reported the lab’s 1992 inventory found that 27 samples were unaccounted for during a period of disorder in the Fort Detrick lab run by the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases.
A fire in a commercial dryer caused about $2,500 damage Tuesday night to the laundry room at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, officials said. One sheriff’s deputy was treated for smoke inhalation but did not require hospitalization, the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office said. The cause of the fire was a malfunction in the dryer. Rags and mopheads were inside the appliance when the fire started.Charles E. Roberts said he was “a book nut” when he was a youngster. He so liked a part-time job in a bookstore while in college that he eventually started his own venture. Today, Mr. Roberts is proud that his Wonder Book and Video store, started in Frederick on the Golden Mile “with minimal investment,” has flourished. The store was recently identified as one of “10 great places to crawl between the covers” by USA Today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.