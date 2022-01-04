100 Years Ago
Jan. 4, 1922
Lewis H. Fraley, twice mayor of Frederick and twice a member of the Board of Aldermen, who during his administration waged a successful battle against what he colorfully called “old foggyism” in Frederick, died yesterday at noon after an illness of but a few hours. Death was due to apoplexy of the heart. He reported for duty at the Patrick street store of B. Rosenour and sons, where he had been head salesman for years, and complained of a slight attack of indigestion. At noon he went home for lunch. He told Mrs. Fraley that he was filling ill and asked that a bed be prepared for him. He died sitting on the edge of the bed.
The New Year’s dance of the Catoctin Club was held at the Wayside Inn Monday evening. Twenty-two couples attended. The club’s colors, green and red, were artistically carried out in the decorations and programs. Favors of paper hats and whistles were distributed.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 4, 1972
In a 2-1 decision Monday, the county commissioners denied a request for zoning on a 4.4-acre property south of Thurmont. The case, presented to the county officials at a public hearing more than a month ago, involved rezoning the property from residential to commercial use. Owners Robert Craft and Nicholas Diavatis said they would build a 500-unit motel and related commercial enterprises on the land located on the east side of Md. 806, along the U.S. 15 entrance to Thurmont.
Maryland’s highways are taking on a new look as international signs, emphasizing pictures and symbols rather than words, are being introduced. The signs will be gradually phased in as part of the State Highway Administration’s regular replacement schedule, with total changeover to be completed by 1975. The well-known red octagon stop sign will remain on the highways, and has also been adopted as a worldwide standard.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 4, 2002
At the final regular meeting Thursday night of Frederick Mayor Jim Grimes’ administration, the aldermen voted unanimously to pay a prominent developer more than $360,000 to honor a 2-year-old “handshake deal” to finish engineering on the Monocacy Boulevard project. The vote ended two weeks of controversy sparked when the engineering department raised questions about irregularities and unexplained charges in bills from Millennium Development LLC.
A national nonprofit firm that manages both public and charter schools has its eye on Frederick County. An Edison Schools Inc. spokesman has told local school administrators her firm is interested in managing county elementary and middle schools. Edison was attracted to Frederick County schools because its officials have “an interest in exploring reform,” an Edison vice president said Thursday. Local school board members recently passed a charter school policy, which attracted Edison’s attention.
Thirty days hath November. It’s a schoolyard rhyme from sea to shining sea. Except maybe not on the banks of the Potomac. The 2002 congressional calendar for constituents has added a 31st day to November, not only erroneously adding a Christmas shopping day but throwing off the start of December. “That’s quite a typo, wouldn’t you say?” said Lisa Wright, a spokeswoman for Rep. Roscoe Bartlett, R-6th. The problem came from the U.S. Capitol Historical Society, a 40-year-old congressionally chartered nonprofit agency that has printed the calendars for members of the House of Representatives and the Senate since 1968.
