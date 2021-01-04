100 Years Ago
Jan. 4, 1921
Frederick city will soon see women firefighters. At its annual meeting last night, the Junior Fire Company decided to admit women into its membership. “As women have the right to vote in national, state and city elections, it is only fair and just that they should be admitted into the membership of the fire company where their presence is so badly needed,” said one of the officials of the Junior Fire Company last night.
“I would like to see an industry for the manufacture of farming implements located in this city,” said Chas. Wertheimer, to a Post reporter yesterday. Mr. Wertheimer explained that practically all farm machinery, especially the modern implements of agriculture, are manufactured in the West. The machinery, he said, is adapted to the smooth land of Western states and is not built for the hill land of Eastern states.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 4, 1971
A congregation numbering almost 1,000 person celebrated mass at St. Joseph’s Provincial House, Emmitsburg, yesterday. It was the 150th anniversary of the Blessed Elizabeth Ann Seton, who was beatified by the Vatican in 1867.
State police reported a minor injury and damage totaling about $750 in a collision which held up traffic for two hours on I-70 near U.S. 40 Alt. before 7 p.m. Sunday. Snow piled on the sides of the U.S. Alg 40 caused an unidentified tractor-trailer and 1969 sedan to collide as they drove in adjacent eastbound lanes, witnesses said.
All Frederick County public schools will be operating normally today with the exception of Walkersville High School, where a furnace breakdown in the junior high wing of the building will prevent 7th, 8th and 9th grade students from attending school today.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 4, 2001
Thurmont town commissioners Wednesday night officially announced the town’s anniversary celebration plans for 2001. This year marks the 250th anniversary of the settlement of the town by several families who took up residence in the mountains and valleys in 1751.
When Garnett Wisner strolled around his farm with an old double-barreled shotgun Wednesday, there emerged a footnote in history. Charles Wisner grew wheat near his great-grandson Garnett’s present-day cattle farm off Daysville Road. One day about a hundred years ago, “Buffalo Bill” and Charles Wisner slowly and deliberately paced the old wheat farm. The celebrated frontiersman, marksman and showman took aim at rabbits with a certain double-barreled shotgun. Later that day, he gave it to Charles Wisner. “He just gave him the gun that Saturday afternoon,” says Mr. Wisner, displaying the heirloom that’s been handed down to him.
Respect for a Jewish holiday led officials Wednesday to make this year’s Great Frederick Fair free for kids on all five weekdays instead of just one. The vote at the fair’s board of directors meeting, closed to the general public and press, was unanimous, said Nancy Hendricks, board president.
