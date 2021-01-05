100 Years Ago
Jan. 5, 1921
Frederick city was practically without fire loss during the past year. The county loss was likewise low. There were no large fires in the city during the past year. Twenty-six alarms were turned in, but the majority were chimney fires or other small conflagrations.
Frederick-made furniture is rapidly gaining favor. As fast as the product can be turned out in the local factory, it is shipped to dealers and sold. Orders of increasing size are received. The Frederick Furniture Company, organized during the past summer, and the first manufacturing industry to be located here following the Chamber of Commerce drive, has been operating since October. The plant, in the building of the former Crystal Ice factory, is ideally located. The following are manufactured: Chifforobes, wardrobes, breakfast tables, two patterns of kitchen cabinets. Single and drop-leaf tables will be added.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 5, 1971
The combination of melting snow, remnants of the New Year’s Day storm, and rain which began early yesterday morning and which should end this morning, created hazardous driving conditions in Frederick City and County.
The Queen of Mardi Gras has been chosen. She will be Miss Mary Lynn Ogle, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Ogle, Rocky Ridge. The Queen was named from among the princesses of Mardi Gras at a tea held for them and their mothers at Steiner House Dec. 30.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 5, 2001
The State of Maryland is giving Frederick County an additional $11.06 million for school construction and renovation for fiscal 2002, which begins in July. The added funding includes $6.5 million for construction of Central County High School, scheduled to begin this year, and money for further work on Oakdale Middle School, Oakdale Elementary School and a roofing project at Linganore High.
A Thursday public auction did not find a buyer for Frederick’s former Chat ‘N’ Chew Restaurant on East Patrick Street. But at the end of the one-hour event, Express Auction Marketing Specialists said three people were interested in buying the business that has satisfied hunger pangs for many years.
