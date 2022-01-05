100 Years Ago
Jan. 5, 1922
The blowing out of a tire as a truck carrying a piano was descending a hill near Catoctin Furnace, driven by Howard Strine, Waynesboro, Pa., caused that machine to swerve to the side of the road, roll over a bank and upset, hurling the driver to the road. The latter sustained a slight fracture of the skull. Both truck and piano were badly damaged. Strine was rushed to the Frederick City Hospital, where he was reported last night to be resting well.
Ice skating has been on in earnest for the past several days throughout the county, and crowds of young people are flocking to the different ponds throughout this section almost every evening. Night skating seems to be the real sport after all, and the clang of skates on the surface of the ice can be heard at almost any hour.
Hotel business is on the boom, according to Sheriff James A. Jones, who says the capacity of Hotel Jones has been sorely taxed since he took office about a month ago. In that time, the sheriff said yesterday, a total of 42 hoboes have applied for lodging for the night. Asked whether he has furnished them with a place to sleep, the sheriff said, “sure.” Sheriff Jones is of the opinion that the weather for the past month has been entirely too rough for hoboes to sleep on the outside and has accordingly given them a warm place to stay.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 5, 1972
Development of the 114-acre Thomas Farm as a 1,140-unit residential community was OK’d by the county officials Tuesday. The tract is on Opossumtown Pike, south of Poole Jones Road and north of the community college. Developers plan to erect single family homes, townhouses and condominium apartments on the east side.
Local health officials have requested the assistance of various county officials in a call to action in eliminating more than 40 illegal roadside dumps in Frederick County. The roadside dumps listed include (partial list) Prices Distillery Road, Brown Road, Foxville Tower Road, Dog Road, Fulmer Road, Fishing Creek and Hamburg Road, Lewistown Road, Teen Barnes Road, Wistman Lane, Cook Brothers Road, Ballenger Creek Road, Mountain Church Road and several others.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 5, 2002
The developer of a long-delayed office building project along Frederick’s Carroll Creek park has won a little more time to get construction started, despite having already missed the city’s deadline. The Frederick Board of Aldermen this week gave Rockville developer Marc Silverman until July to start construction of the six-story Carroll Creek Plaza that critics have dubbed the “glass box.”
The former Tivoli Theatre was alive with the mighty Wurlitzer, laughter and applause Friday night. Hundreds turned out for the 75th anniversary of “The Jewel of Frederick,” and more are expected today as the celebration continues with an open house. The Tivoli, one of four theaters in downtown Frederick, opened in 1926, and the original grand wedding cake chandelieers still grace the lobby. The Tivoli is now the Weinberg Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.