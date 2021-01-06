100 Years Ago
Jan. 6, 1921
A bad wreck occurred on the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad, near Woodbine, a short distance below Mount Airy, yesterday afternoon, when 31 loaded coal cars of an eastbound freight left the track, toppled over and were almost entirely demolished. A.M. Kelly, a brakeman, was injured and moved to a Baltimore hospital. A man supposed to have been stealing a ride was slightly hurt.
Another automobile accident occurred yesterday morning on the treacherous stretch of road on the Baltimore pike, near New Market, known as Dorsey Hill. As a result of skidding on the slippery road, the Pierce-Arrow machine of J.M. Kavanaugh, Harrisonburg, Va., crashed into an Overland car from Hagerstown. Five people were hurt in the accident, one seriously hurt.
A week of prayer is being observed in the churches in the town of Myersville. All of the services are being attended by large congregations.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 6, 1971
The Frederick County Planning and Zoning Commission voted to deny an application to put townhouses on a 54-acre property north of Middletown at their Tuesday meeting. The application requested that the A-1 agricultural property bounded by I-70N, U.S. 40 and George Wiles Road and Hawbottom Road be designated R-3 high density residential.
Two Frederick women, one driving and one walking, each reneged on “after you” signals and, in the ensuing accident, the pedestrian suffered a broken wrist, according to City Police.
The Governor Thomas Johnson Patriots, cold in the first period and not quite as speedy as expected, romped to a fairly easy victory over the Westminster Owls last night, 72-49. In what Patriot coach Jay Jacobs termed a “poor performance,” Thomas Johnson wrapped up its seventh straight victory against no losses and its first Tri-State League win this season.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 6, 2001
Just one year after the last postage rate increase, postal customers are prepared for another penny jump from 33 to 34 cents to mail a letter. This year’s hike is expected to generate about $1 billion in revenue.
It appears one of Frederick’s favorite sons won’t get a day of veneration, at least right now. Learning that President Clinton isn’t going to set aside a day to honor Francis Scott Key was especially disappointing for Virginia Doris of Warwick, R.I. Ms. Doris has spent the past 21 years rallying to get recognition for the author of the national anthem.
When the average Joe looks north toward the mountains, he doesn’t normally imagine dinosaurs roaming the area. But when Dr. Peter Kranz looks around, that’s all he sees. Dr. Kranz, a paleontologist based in Washington and two Mount St. Mary’s College professors, Dr. Bill Meredith, now retired, and James Krysiek, have put together an exhibit on dinosaurs that used to live in the Emmitsburg region. That exhibit, including fossils, interactive games and plaster molds of dinosaur tracks found in the mountains, was on display on Chicago’s Navy Pier.
