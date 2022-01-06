100 Years Ago
Jan. 6, 1922
Two automobile trucks were damaged and one of the drivers badly lacerated about the face when the two machines met in an accident on the Baltimore pike near Whippoorwill Hollow yesterday about 6:30 a.m. The Ford truck of the Garber Baking Co. and a Federal truck of the Nicodemus Ice Cream Co. figured in the mishap.
Verbal hostilities between Woodland C. Phillips, superintendent of the Howard county public schools, and J. Booker Clarke, which have been raging for nearly a month, exploded into a physical combat between them in the Ellicott City Court house Wednesday. The battle was stopped before the first round was completed, friends of both intervening after Clarke, who is a wiry farmer, had smashed the spectacles of Phillips, who weighs about 200 pounds, and had reached his face with several vigorous blows.
Plans are being completed by J. Edw. Seltzer, of Emmitsburg, to install a wireless receiving station at his home. The special Westinghouse receiving set that Mr. Seltzer hopes to install permits very fine wiring. High-pressure stations as far as five hundred miles away can be heard. Important events will be carried. Mr. Seltzer is at present in charge of the electric plant at Mount St. Mary’s College.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 6, 1972
Drugs are here. Any young person who wants them can reportedly buy them easily about anywhere in Frederick County. Drug problems — the abuser who becomes ill from long use or overdoses, and drug-related crimes, accidents, assault, theft, as well as illegal possession and sale of narcotics — are being attacked on two fronts in Frederick County. One school of thought holds that law enforcement and heavy legal penalties will stop usage of drugs by cutting off supplies and frightening users and would-be users with the threat of penalty. The other school holds that drug abusers are as much in need of help and treatment as the alcoholic and mentally ill.
A proposal to bring cable television to the town of Thurmont was presented to the Thurmont Board of Commissioners at their January meeting last night. Lauren Colby, president of the Catoctin Broadcasting Co., WTHU, explained the construction and operation of a cable TV installation, which would provide at least eight and possibly 12 channel reception for Thurmont residents who subscribe to the service.
The Junior Fire Company, No. 2, will put a new 1972 Chevrolet Vanguard ambulance in service shortly. The ambulance is different from the familiar ambulances in the area in style and offers more space for patients and crewmen. It contains oxygen equipment, respirators and two orthopedic stretchers. Interior space will accommodate two stretchers and six walking patients, or three carry stretchers. Both front and rear are air conditioned, the light on the top is a Mars 888 casting a continuous figure eight beam of light, which is the latest design.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 6, 2002
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.