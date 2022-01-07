100 Years Ago
Jan. 7, 1922
The Frederick County Agricultural Society, which holds the annual meeting this morning at 11 o’clock at the Courthouse, had one of the most prosperous years of its history. The net earnings of the association were $13,917.
Plans for a dental clinic to be held in the near future were discussed at the annual meeting of the Frederick County Dental Association in the YMCA building last evening. It was decided that every effort would be made to have prominent dentists from Maryland and the District of Columbia on hand for the clinic.
Thieves Thursday night for fourth time entered the house owned by Harry T. Phebus, Wilson Avenue, and tenanted by George W. Maser, who moved his residence here in June last from Philadelphia, and made away with valuables to the extent of $150. Beside the goods stolen, one of the window sashes was badly damaged when the thieves attempted to pry it open with a file and a hatchet, and the lock was torn from the pantry door.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 7, 1972
In the last five years, police in Frederick County have arrested 327 persons for drug violations, as City D-Lt. Paul Mossburg puts it, because “It’s against the law.” Police comments and statistics, however, indicate that upholding that law is a far cry from arresting every youngster who smokes an occasional marijuana cigarette. Rather the police appear to be primarily interested in the drug abuser, an habitual user who may be in trouble, and the drug dealer.
The incidence of gonorrhea, a disease that can cause damage to the sex organs, sterility, arthritis, blindness or even death if untreated, increased significantly in Frederick County during the first half of 1971, according to figures released by the State Department of Health. While in 1969 and 1970, the cases of gonorrhea reported totaled 16 and 19, respectively, the first six months of 1971 alone resulted in 25 cases in the county.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 7, 2002
Starting as a mix of freezing rain, the first storm of the winter left nearly 2 inches of snow in Frederick County on Sunday. Road crews were prepared and hit the pavement early, but police agencies nevertheless reported numerous fender benders.
Besides maintaining a 3.4 grade point average at Linganore High School and playing in both the band and on the football team, Bryan Groves, 17, also worked about 20 hours a week to earn money to help support himself. Mr. Groves, like a lot of teenagers, gave several reasons why he worked: “To help pay for college, my car insurance, my computer, stuff like that.”
The Frederick Woman’s Civic Club held its Twelfth Night celebration featuring the crowning of this year’s Mardi Gras kings Sunday night at the club’s Steiner House. The kings are Bradd Hammond, King Comus; William O. Lee, King Rex; and Jeff Hurwitz, King Proteus. This year’s Mardi Gras, the 41st annual, will be held Feb. 9 at the FSK Holiday Inn.
