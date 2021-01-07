100 Years Ago
Jan. 7, 1921
In clearing away the wreckage on the Baltimore and Ohio in Mount Airy yesterday afternoon, the body of an unidentified man was found so horribly mangled that all attempts to establish any identity were useless. The body was found in a sitting position under one of the hoppers of a car, near the coupling. All of the clothes were stripped from the body, and W.T. Bowman, undertaker at Mount Airy, said last night that he thought every bone in the man’s body was crushed.
His clothing caught in the fly wheel of a gasoline engine used for grinding corn, John H. Bentzell, a well-known citizen of near Graceham, was hurled to the door of a shed and killed yesterday. His skull was fractured, left arm broken, and his face and head terribly cut and bruised. The victim was a near neighbor of Charles H. Favorite, who was killed about two years ago by his runaway team.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 7, 1971
A contract to construct an addition to the East Frederick Elementary School was awarded by the Board of Education to the Blake Company of Hagerstown for a total cost of $373,110. The low bid was more than $50,000 over the budget figure for the project.
Work is expected to begin soon at the Frederick Airport on three buildings that will house 20 planes, a sales office, a classroom, pilot’s room, parts department and maintenance hangar.
The City of Frederick is producing nine tons of sludge a day and is running out of a place to put it. Sludge is the mud-like product of the city’s waste water disposal system — what’s left after the water is pure enough to be dumped into the Monocacy. Presently, the nine tons, which are about 75 percent water, are dumped at the city landfill and covered with about two feet of dirt, according to city engineer Michael E. Pue Jr. The county landfill, until several weeks ago, refused to accept the city’s sludge because it was too wet. It refused to stay buried. “We tried everything we could think of,” said county engineer William Fout.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 7, 2001
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
