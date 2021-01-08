100 Years Ago
Jan. 8, 1921
Thieves broke into the Pennsylvania Railroad station at Walkersville Wednesday night and took $5.35 from the cash drawer. Entrance was gained by cutting through the screen in a rear window and breaking one of the window lights, then unlocking the window. The cast register was locked so the robbers resorted to an ingenious method of opening the drawer. A poker was placed in the stove in the station and made red hot. Then the wood around the lock was burned, and the lock forced open.
A refreshing variety of post-holiday cases were heard in magistrate’s court yesterday, Justice J. Grahame Johnson presiding. Another is scheduled for a hearing today. They range from misconduct inspired by a beverage with great “kicking” qualities to alleged forgery, and assault and battery in which the victim sustained a ruptured ear drum and a painfully bruised and cut head.
Prohibitionists took away father’s glass of beer, and now the public health nurses say the pickle and pretzel lunches of the school kiddies must go. The nurses at a conference in Harrisburg, Pa., declared pickles and pretzels to be “health menaces” and advised mothers not to give children any more pennies to buy pickles and pretzels to nibble on at recess.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 8, 1971
The greatest demand in the state for outdoor recreation is in the Baltimore-Washington metropolitan area, and the demand is spilling over into Frederick County. The Western Maryland region, in which Frederick County is included, presently has far more open space and recreation land than its citizens need, but the demand in the Baltimore and Washington region far outstrips the supply, a state planner said Thursday. Frederick County, as the closest western area to the urban areas, will experience an increasing influx of city dwellers who wish to take advantage of its recreational facilities.
The Frederick Housing Authority is awaiting approval from regional headquarters in Philadelphia for an increase in the amount of assets allowed tenants of Catoctin View, its high-rise apartment building for the elderly.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 8, 2001
A proposed building excise tax — favored by the Chamber of Commerce as a means to pay for new roads — appears headed for a collision with Frederick County’s two anti-tax state senators. Neither Sen. Timothy Ferguson nor Sen. Alex Mooney have much good to say about the proposal, which could ultimately kill the proposal in the Maryland Senate and ultimately in the General Assembly.
Most teens are eager to get a license to drive. But for a certain group of high school students, getting their licenses won’t mean they get behind the wheel of a car and drive; it will permit them to get behind the chair at a salon to cut and style hair. These students are enrolled in the cosmetology program at the Career and Technology Center in Frederick. Recruited from all of the county’s public high schools, the rigorous three-year program gives them the technical and practical skills they’ll need to become licensed cosmetologists.
