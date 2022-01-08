100 Years Ago
Jan. 8, 1922
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 8, 1972
Principals and vice principals of elementary schools in Frederick County voiced strong support yesterday for the proposal to permit spanking of school students. The support of a proposal pre-filed by State Sen. Charles Smelser and Edward P. Thomas came at a meeting of the principals and members of the State Senate and Frederick County delegation to the General Assembly.
Frederick Equipment Company, farm-industrial tractor and implements dealer, located at Evergreen Point, has been acquired in a stock purchase by new incorporators. The acquisition included the purchase of assets totaling $159,000 and the principal incorporators are Joseph D. Baker, Eugene A. Kefauver, William N. Rose, all of Frederick, and Dr. O.D. Turner, of Auburn, Ala.
Agreement was reached to lower the voting age in local Frederick elections from 21 to 18 at a meeting of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen Thursday night. Mayor E. Paul Magaha and the Board considered the change upon recommendation by City Attorney Franklin Stillrich who said action should be taken to comply with the U.S. Constitutional amendment made last year regarding the minimum age in national elections.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 8, 2002
Voting for a multi-million dollar fund designed to help private school students with textbook costs is "a no-brainer" for him, Delegate Don Elliott said Monday at a rally designed to garner support for the measure. The rally was held at Mother Seton School in Emmitsburg, a Roman Catholic school that educates kindergarten through eighth-grade students.
A draft report for a proposed Allegheny Power substation has determined the best location would be on the northwest corner of Fort Detrick. But that location is drawing the concern of the residents living in the neighborhoods bordering the Army post off Rosemont Avenue, such as Old Farm, Clover Hill and West Hills.
The wooden shutters a thief took from the windows of the Fairview Chapel on Boyers Mill Road may soon be replaced, thanks to a pair of "guardian angels" who visited the church. During Sunday evening services, Dec. 23, a woman entered the chapel, tapped Hazel More on the shoulder, handed her an envelope and walked away. Inside the envelope was a Christmas card with a cashier's check for $1,500. The note indicated her wish to remain anonymous. The letter inside said she'd read about what had happened to the shutters in The Frederick News-Post and wanted to help. "We couldn't believe it. We were stunned," Mrs. More said.
