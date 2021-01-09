100 Years Ago
Jan. 9, 1921
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 9, 1971
Construction of historic Rose Hill Manor on North Market Street stretches over an eight-year period from the laying of the foundation in 1790 to its occupation in about 1798, according to the findings of researchers from Archaeology Inc., of Alexandria, Va. The Rose Hill property was purchased by Gov. Thomas Johnson in the late 1770s but he did not live there, probably leasing the land to a farmer, according to the researchers. The famous Frederick patriot gave the land to his daughter Ann on the eve of her marriage, and construction on the manor house was started soon after.
On Friday afternoon, heavy snow warnings were issued for Frederick County and most of the state. Snow was to begin in late afternoon and accumulate as much as four inches before ending Saturday. The modified weather forecast calls for considerable cloudiness today with a chance of snow changing to rain and ending in late afternoon.
President Nixon signed a bill Jan. 8 authorizing funds for establishment of the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park. Establishment of the park is the final result of efforts of historians, conservationists and residents along the canal.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 9, 2001
The Frederick County Public School System's 12th Progress Report on Continuous Improvement has been published and many of the statistics on employees, pupils and physical structures have barely changed in the last four years. For instance, the annual attendance rate and annual dropout rate have stayed basically the same since 1997.
The sale of the Frederick Keys becomes final today. Comcast-Spectator, which agreed to purchase the Class A Carolina League affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles last June from Maryland Baseball Limited Partnership, will announce the official sale of the team today, said Joe Pinto, the Keys general manager.
The Frederick Planning Commission on Monday approved subdivision plans for two neighborhoods that eventually will add 648 single family homes and 404 duplexes and townhouses to north Frederick. The planned neighborhoods of Tuscarora Creek and Clover Ridge both threatened increased traffic dangers on the already overused Poole Jones Road, said the residents. "This is grossly unfair. We didn't buy our homes with this in mind," said Jim Morrison, who moved away from his native Chevy Chase because of "abusive over-development" in that region.
