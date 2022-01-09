100 Years Ago
Jan. 9, 1922
Confused by the blowing of an automobile horn, Mrs. Harmon Remsburg, 84 years old, stepped in front of a machine driven by a West Virginia operator Saturday evening about 7:30 o'clock, was knocked down and was dragged about 20 feet. Mrs. Remsburg sustained cuts about the head, body bruises and is believed to have been injured internally.
The first snow of the new year of 1922 fell in the city and county yesterday afternoon. Snow, hail and sleet commenced falling at about 2 o'clock yesterday afternoon and continued to fall until nearly 7 o'clock. The total snowfall was 1 3/4 inches. High winds commenced sweeping the county as soon as the snow ceased.
Monrovia can probably claim the distinction of being the residing place of the oldest citizen of Frederick county, in the person of Mrs. Matilda Shawbaker, who passed her 101st birthday on September 7, 1921, and who is still as hale and hearty as many others only half her age. Born in Germany, she left her home in Bavaria shortly after having passed her 12th birthday and came to this country with her parents. On reaching this side, her parents settled immediately in Frederick county and Mrs. Shawbaker has been a resident here since that time.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 9, 1972
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 9, 2002
When Democrat Blaine Young finishes his term as Frederick alderman today, he is expected to be welcomed into the open arms of the county's Republican party. Mr. Young will be the guest of honor Friday at a Republican-sponsored reception at a local restaurant, and he is expected to announce that he is switching to the GOP.
Twenty more arson charges have been issued against a former Brunswick firefighter suspected of setting nearly two dozen blazes in Maryland and West Virginia. Police Chief Clark Price told the Brunswick City Council on Tuesday night. In addition to two charges filed by Maryland authorities last week, Shane Manner has now been charged locally with four counts of second-degree malicious burning and one count of arson involving a trash container, Chief Price said.
Maryland's political mapmakers are making last-minute changes to the legislative boundaries in Frederick County, trying to combine the two Walkersville precincts into District 4. Maryland law requires Gov. Parris Glendening to present his proposal for legislative districts today with the start of the 2002 General Assembly session.
