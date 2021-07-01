100 Years Ago
July 1, 1921
Farmers in the section about Gettysburg who are harvesting their wheat have found prints of deer hoofs in the fields, and a number of people have seen the deer browsing in the fields, allowing men to get quite close to them before taking fright.
The playground at Walkersville will be opened on Saturday evening, July 2. This playground has been in existence for two years and has been conducted under the auspices of the Epworth League of the Methodist Episcopal church. New equipment, including another and larger sliding board and hammock swings for the small children, has been purchased and will be ready for use on Saturday. Music will be furnished by the Woodsboro Band.
Briefs from the county’s towns: New Market — In this small village are 12 people between the ages of 80 and 90 years, all are active and enjoying good health. Mrs. Shawbaker, who has been making her home with her son-in-law, Mr. Wm. Hogarth, but is now with Mr. Jacob Shawbaker, at Monrovia, will be 102 on her next birthday.
50 Years Ago
July 1, 1971
The Frederick County Commissioners on the last day of the fiscal year signed a $20,492,986 budget for the county — an increase over present expenditures of approximately $1.8 million.
Young men who were scheduled to begin basic training or take pre-induction physicals in July may want to light an extra sparkler this weekend to celebrate a halt in procedures at draft boards here and all over the state. A “freeze, or curtailment” of induction operations on the basis of an order received Tuesday from national Selective Service headquarters in Washington has been issued by Maryland’s Selective Service director, Col. James J. Hays III.
Airman Curtis L. Sandusky, son of Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Sandusky, of Walnut Street, Brunswick, has completed basic training at Lackland AFT, Texas. He has been assigned to Chanute AFB, Ill., for training in aircraft maintenance. Airman Sandusky is a 1969 graduate of Boonsboro High School.
Some of the residents near Baker Park claim dirty hippies are using their garages as bathrooms. Some of the street people claim the residents gather on their porches to watch the park in hopes of seeing some action. The straight people call the police, and the longhairs say the police hassle them. The scene generally known as “the hippie problem in the park” elicits a range of comment from members of the Board of Aldermen and a “no comment” from Frederick Mayor E. Paul Magaha.
20 Years Ago
July 1, 2001
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
