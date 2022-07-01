100 Years Ago
July 1, 1922
President Harding will pass through this city this afternoon between 1 and 2 o’clock on his way to Gettysburg where he will witness the maneuvers of the U.S. Marines. According to plans General John J. Pershing, commander of the Armies of the United States, will accompany the President. It is thought that the Presidential party, which will be in about ten automobiles. They will stop at “Richfield’s Farm,” three miles north of the city, the birthplace and home of the late Admiral Winfield Scott Schley, the hero of Santiago Bay. A large flag pole has been erected and a marker has been placed near the driveway to the house, as a tribute to the memory of Admiral Schley. A large American flag will be hoisted upon the pole by Miss Mary Ellen Fout, daughter of J.W. Fout, owner of the farm.
Along the Buckeystown pike a short distance from where it turns off from the Georgetown pike, close to the “Sand Hole,” about two and one-half miles from Frederick, the Guilford farm reposes peacefully while the rest of the world goes by. The Guilford farm belongs to Dr. C.H. Conley, of the medical officers’ corps of the United States Army during the World War. He purchased the tract from Colonel August in 1908 and named it after the Guilford section of Baltimore. Ten of the 110 acres is comprised in the lawn by the house. Part of the farm is in pasture. Registered Holstein and Jersey cattle are raised in these pastures.
50 Years Ago
July 1, 1972
On July 1, 1927, a farm boy from Ijamsville, not yet a month graduated from Frederick High School, was appointed a deputy clerk by Eli C. Haugh, Clerk of Circuit Court. Now that Ijamsville man is the Clerk of Circuit Court in Frederick County. Ellis G. Wachter on July 1, 1972, celebrates his 45th year of service to the people of Frederick County as Deputy Clerk, Chief Deputy Clerk and Clerk of Circuit Court.
The Glade Valley Lions Club has launched a drive to raise $10,000 for flood relief victims in the Glade Valley area, which was heavily damaged by last week’s flood (from tropical storm Agnes). Several signs are to be posted an eighth of a mile apart on Md. 194 beginning at Grossnickle Road and continuing a mile to Walkersville Carnival Grounds. A gauge will be erected at the Carnival, which opens Monday, to show progress in the drive.
20 Years Ago
July 1, 2002
The smell of barbecue ribs and hot dogs filled the air in Middletown Community Park on Saturday evening. Fireworks, rock and roll bands, an Elvis impersonator and plan all-American fun drew over 1,000 local residents to the park for the town’s 15th annual Independence Day celebration.
LANHAM — For the past several years, Maryland has touted the biotech sector as the industry of the future, with high-paying jobs, fast-growing companies and the chance that in-state firms will develop breakthrough drugs. For the most part that prediction has held true in recent years. But the once stratospheric stock prices of Maryland biotech companies have fallen fast and the flow of venture capital money has slowed with the drooping economy as investors grow jittery over whether the promise of new drugs will continue to materialize.
