100 Years Ago
July 1, 1920
Deputy Sheriff Morgan Runkles arrested Howard Werntz and his wife Flora Werntz near Key Mar yesterday, charged with stealing $15 from Mrs. William Werntz, a relative, near Rocky Ridge. Werntz was searched and a $10 and $5 note was found in his pockets. Both were brought to this city and lodged in the jail.
Sheriff William O. Wertenbaker was aroused from his slumbers shortly before 3 o’clock yesterday morning by J.H. Myers of near Leesburg, Va., who stated that a horse and stick wagon valued at about $250 had been stolen from his premises and that the team a few hours before had passed through the city. The sheriff immediately went to Thurmont, Emmitsburg and other points in the northern section of the county but did not come up with the man or team. Yesterday afternoon it was learned that the thief had been captured near Rockville and the team recovered.
50 Years Ago
July 1, 1970
Price Electric Company is getting a new name: Frederick Controls Division. The merger of Price Electric Company with a sister company of the North American Philips Corporation, was completed last week and the result will boost local economy by at least 150 new job positions.
The new section of U.S. 15 between Point of Rocks and Jefferson is nearing completion. The new link will take a lot of the traffic off the old section of 15, which is winding and dangerous. The end of the highway near Jefferson has been complete for some time.
20 Years Ago
July 1, 2000
Fifty-year employment anniversaries are usually associated with retirement in today’s society. but not the bash thrown for Town Clerk Betty Ifert on Friday. Ms. Ifert, 71, is still employed with the town and she said she intends to keep on ticking at the job that’s allowed her to serve with 10 of the town’s 18 mayors.
After-school programs will be opened at New Market, Brunswick, Thurmont and West Frederick middle schools, thanks to a $327,811 state grant. The money is meant to expand after-school activities for at-risk youth.
