100 Years Ago
July 10, 1922
A large truck belonging to the Maryland Brick and Supply Company, in which Edgar Hargett, William Wills and Frank Smith were riding, missed the entrance to the bridge on the Buckeystown road, near the McKinney farm, yesterday afternoon, and tumbled to the bottom of a 10-foot wall. Smith escaped injury, Hargett and Wills were slightly hurt, and the truck was demolished. The three men are employees of the Brick Company, and it was said that the truck was taken without permission. The three men admitted they had been drinking.
A procession of automobiles passed through the city from 10 o’clock yesterday morning until after 2 in the afternoon. Many of these tourists stopped along the road between Frederick and the mountain and partook of lunch, in picnic fashion. Because of the good road, week-end trips from Baltimore and Washington to this city and Braddock Heights have become more popular this summer than ever before.
Hunting licenses for the coming season of 1922-23 have been received for distribution at the office of the clerk of the court. While the season doesn’t open for some time, the licenses always come in about this time so that those hunters who don’t like to get in the annual rush just prior to the opening of the season, can now secure licenses at their leisure. The resident county licenses are blue and cost $1.10. The state-wide resident licenses are khaki and cost $5.10.
50 Years Ago
July 10, 1972
Today’s forecast calls for sunny, turning dark around 2:23 this afternoon, followed by increasing darkness until 3:41 and then becoming sunny, partly cloudy with a chance of thundershowers. Today is one of those rare cosmic days when the orbital plane of the sun, moon and earth are level and the moon crosses the face of the sun, causing an eclipse.
Maryland State Police have authorized a helicopter for Frederick County. At the Frederick barracks, First Sgt. William Davis said today that medevac teams are being trained now, but the copter won’t arrive for several weeks.
Kathy Hammond of the Sacramento (Calif.) Track Club set a new American record (51.8 seconds) in the 400-meter run at the U.S. Women’s Olympic Trials in Frederick Saturday night to win a berth of the U.S. Olympic Team when it competes in the Olympics at Munich, Germany, Aug. 26.
20 Years Ago
July 10, 2002
Frederick’s tenuous water supply recently was pinched by vandals who partially closed the valve that releases Lake Linganore water into Linganore Creek, Mayor Jennifer Dougherty said Tuesday. The valve, which is located about 15 feet underwater, was tampered with on three occasions in the past 10 days. The valve was not closed completely but tightened enough to reduce the amount of water feeding Linganore Creek and the city water plant.
High winds and heavy downpours roared through Frederick County starting shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday, knocking down power lines and trees. The storm knocked out electrical service and plunged some areas into darkness, and fallen trees damaged some property. About 1,500 homes and businesses lost power in the city of Frederick, and another 300 went dark in Mount Airy, along with 50 in Thurmont, said Allegheny Power spokeswoman Debbie Beck.
A Frederick County sheriff’s deputy was sitting in his stopped cruiser, writing a ticket, when his vehicle was rammed on the U.S. 15 shoulder, injuring the deputy and backing up northbound traffic all the way to Virginia. Deputy First Class Ruppenthal was airlifted from the scene to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he was listed in serious condition.
