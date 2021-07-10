SATURDAY
100 Years Ago
July 10, 1921
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
July 10, 1971
BALTIMORE — The federal secretary of Health, Education and Welfare has recommended to the White House that Fort Detrick, Md., the Army’s germ warfare center, be converted into a medical research facility, Sen. Charles McC. Mathias, R-Md., said Friday. Mathias told a news conference that a decision on Fort Detrick’s future now lies with John D. Erlichman, President Nixon’s special advisor for domestic affairs, and George P. Schultz, director of the office of management and budget.
Carroll Creek “ran red” Thursday ... but not with blood and not from pollution. J. Gordon Alexander, Frederick City plumbing inspector, confirmed that he had received calls about the creek in the area of Sisters Hill Bridge in East Frederick was “running red.” Upon inspecting the condition, he found that the discoloring was caused by a nontoxic, nonpolluting dye approved for industrial and governmental use in testing discharge lines, stream flow and other aquatic purposes.
July 9, 1971, on the anniversary of the Civil War Battle of Monocacy fought 107 years ago and credited with delaying the Confederate troops long enough to prevent their taking Washington, D.C., Rep. Goodloe E. Byron led a congressional tour of the battlefield. The purpose of the tour was to share information on a growing effort to have the Monocacy Battlefield developed as a national historical park with multiple purposes — historic, educational, cultural and recreational.
20 Years Ago
July 10, 2001
Good Morning! “Few men have virtue to withstand the highest bidder.” — George Washington
The State Highway Administration is lobbying hard to get federal funding to finish Interstate 270 and Interstate 70 projects in Frederick, the state’s department of transportation secretary said Monday. Finishing work on the interstates will take at least $74 million, secretary John Porcari said. “It’s one of the most heavily traveled interstate portions in Maryland,” he said. And if the state can’t secure federal funds, “we’ll keep moving ahead any way we can.”
Three members of The Frederick News-Post staff received writing awards last Saturday from the Maryland chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists during the group’s annual banquet. Winner of a first-place award in investigative reporting was Barbara Brown for a series about the Victor Cullen Academy. Nancy Luse won a first-place award for feature writing for a story about a family that gathers every Sunday afternoon for dinner. Douglas Tallman won a second-place award for his feature about hiking the Appalachian Trail.
SUNDAY
100 Years Ago
July 11, 1921
Two caps, one formerly the property of a Confederate infantryman and the other of a Confederate artilleryman, are on display in Shepherd’s windows, Sharpsburg. The relics were picked up on the Sharpsburg battlefield on Sept. 17, 1862, by the late Albert W. Burkhart, who resided near Frederick. The caps are now the property of Albert S. Brown.
At the regular monthly meeting of the Mayor and Council of Brunswick last week, Councilman C.M. Lloyd stated that in many cases, persons buying ice are not given the full weight of their purchase. He said in some cases, ice wagons do not carry scales, and he recommended that dealers be required to carry scales and use them under penalty of having their licenses revoked. No action was taken on his recommendation.
Edward O’Brien, near Reels Mills, charged with selling intoxicants and on whose premises was found about one dozen barrels of different varieties of wine and mash, was fined $100 and costs at a hearing before Justice J. Grahame Johnson Saturday afternoon. He paid the fine, amounting to $113, and was ordered by State’s Attorney Aaron R. Anders to destroy his stock of “wet” goods.
50 Years Ago
July 11, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
July 11, 2001
Frederick’s police chief, tarnished by scandal and facing dismissal, reached an agreement Tuesday with Mayor Jim Grimes and accepted retirement with a generous compensation package. Police Chief Ray Raffensberger agreed to step down July 24, ending years of conflict with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and a recent string of scandals that hobbled his command. The city gave the chief seven months of paid leave and a full city pension, and restored his colonel’s rank.
Four men were injured Tuesday afternoon when part of the framing for a new dairy barn on Dry Bridge Road, Emmitsburg, collapsed and pinned them under the rubble. The men, whose names had not been released late Tuesday night, were working on the 100-by-300-foot structure when a severe storm swept across northern Frederick County, splitting trees and littering roadways.
Mayor Billy Eckstine and Town Council member Bob Lowry stepped down and were replaced Tuesday in a Myersville Town Hall shakeup that will continue with council member Jim Hardy’s resignation next month. The longtime mayor, who just sold his business and is retiring out of state, was replaced by Wayne Creadick in a unanimous council vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.