100 Years Ago
July 10, 1920
Numerous cases of typhoid fever have been reported throughout the county, and Dr. Harry P. Fahrney, county health officer, has issued the following statement in order that the public may help combat this disease. “If the disease has entered your family it is of the first importance that you prevent its being spread to other members of the household. The person or persons who wait upon the sick must at all times consider that there own hands are infected with the disease germs, and therefore must never put their fingers into their own mouths, handle food or put their hands upon other people, except after careful washing and disinfecting of the hands.
The fine old estate along the State Road at Turner’s Gap known as “Dahlgren,” for many years in the possession of the late Admiral Dahlgren and his heirs, has been sold by Mrs. Ulrica Pierce, a daughter of the Admiral, to the Sisters of the Holy Cross, a Catholic sisterhood. The estate, which is situated on the summit of South Mountain, consists of 200 acres of land, 130 acres of which is timber, and 70 acres farming land, and is improved by a fine old stone residence, containing 22 rooms, two other log houses and a good barn. There is also a fine chapel built by the Dahlgrens. The price is understood to have been $19,000.
50 Years Ago
July 10, 1970
A torrential storm dumped more than five inches of rain on the Frederick area Thursday, flooding streets and toppling an entire section of Sagner’s Inc. building on South Wisner Street. The Monocacy was reported rising at the rate of a foot per hours, and a filtration plant spokesman expected the river to be out of bank by this morning. Over a foot of water covered North Market Street at one point in the evening, and downed trees blocked East Street.
Mrs. Audrey B. Carroll, is the American Party candidate for Congress from the Sixth Congressional District. She describes herself as a “do-it-yourself aspirant” for the House of Representatives. She said she “wants to represent constituents in matters pertaining to government because, ‘No one is safe; no one’s property is safe.’”
20 Years Ago
July 10, 2000
Good Morning! “About the time we can make ends meet, someone moves the ends.” — Herbert Hoover
Meetings will kick off today at Mount St. Mary’s College and Seminary among leaders of the Roman Catholic and Eastern Orthodox churches, the first sessions of their kind ever held in the Western Hemisphere. Delegates from around the globe began arriving in Emmitsburg Sunday for the Eighth Plenary Session of the Joint International Commission for the Theological Dialogue between the churches.
When Dean and Craig Staley head to a battlefield to experience war history, they really get into it. The Staley brothers have volunteered at national parks like the Monocacy and Antietam battlefields for years, taking their knowledge of Civil War encampments to the visitors.
