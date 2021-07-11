SUNDAY
100 Years Ago
July 11, 1921
Two caps, one formerly the property of a Confederate infantryman and the other of a Confederate artilleryman, are on display in Shepherd’s windows, Sharpsburg. The relics were picked up on the Sharpsburg battlefield on Sept. 17, 1862, by the late Albert W. Burkhart, who resided near Frederick. The caps are now the property of Albert S. Brown.
At the regular monthly meeting of the Mayor and Council of Brunswick last week, Councilman C.M. Lloyd stated that in many cases, persons buying ice are not given the full weight of their purchase. He said in some cases, ice wagons do not carry scales, and he recommended that dealers be required to carry scales and use them under penalty of having their licenses revoked. No action was taken on his recommendation.
Edward O’Brien, near Reels Mills, charged with selling intoxicants and on whose premises was found about one dozen barrels of different varieties of wine and mash, was fined $100 and costs at a hearing before Justice J. Grahame Johnson Saturday afternoon. He paid the fine, amounting to $113, and was ordered by State’s Attorney Aaron R. Anders to destroy his stock of “wet” goods.
50 Years Ago
July 11, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
July 11, 2001
Frederick’s police chief, tarnished by scandal and facing dismissal, reached an agreement Tuesday with Mayor Jim Grimes and accepted retirement with a generous compensation package. Police Chief Ray Raffensberger agreed to step down July 24, ending years of conflict with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and a recent string of scandals that hobbled his command. The city gave the chief seven months of paid leave and a full city pension, and restored his colonel’s rank.
Four men were injured Tuesday afternoon when part of the framing for a new dairy barn on Dry Bridge Road, Emmitsburg, collapsed and pinned them under the rubble. The men, whose names had not been released late Tuesday night, were working on the 100-by-300-foot structure when a severe storm swept across northern Frederick County, splitting trees and littering roadways.
Mayor Billy Eckstine and Town Council member Bob Lowry stepped down and were replaced Tuesday in a Myersville Town Hall shakeup that will continue with council member Jim Hardy’s resignation next month. The longtime mayor, who just sold his business and is retiring out of state, was replaced by Wayne Creadick in a unanimous council vote.
