100 Years Ago
July 11, 1922
Baltimore — The death of a cow at Brooklandwood Dairy Farms, Green Spring Valley, owned by Isaac E. Emerson and considered one of the model dairy farms of the state, from a disease believed to have been anthrax, has caused health authorities of the state and city to quarantine the milk from the farms for an indefinite period.
Mrs. Martha Ellen Zimmerman, wife of the late David Zimmerman, Walkersville, died suddenly on the front porch of her home yesterday afternoon about 5:30 o’clock. She had just finished eating supper and walked from the table to the porch. Almost without warning she fell and died before the arrival of a physician.
The report that S.J. Gladhill, proprietor of the Buffalo hotel and restaurant, had sold the business was denied Monday. Mr. Gladhill said no deal had been made, and that he will continue to operate and manage the hotel and restaurant. The deal was to be completed in cash, but the prospective purchaser failed to meet his part of the bargain, and Mr. Gladhill promptly called off the deal. Mr. Gladhill has been operating the hotel and restaurant on West Patrick street since the latter part of March.
50 Years Ago
July 11, 1972
Frederick Piper Sales Inc. President Arthur G. Sherman, in a letter to city Alderman Glenmore Rice, airport committee chairman, said the company has invested $180,000 during 1972 to expand the facility and services at Frederick Municipal Airport. According to Sherman, efforts by the company have resulted in “new airport facilities which the airport could not otherwise afford and elimination of the city’s financial burden required to operate the airport.”
The tiny crossroads town of Burkittsville, a town of 200 people, 50 less than the town had in 1817, adopted an historic ordinance Monday night with which the town fathers hope to keep the village the same “fifty years from now.” Mayor Lawrence Way and the three town councilmen unanimously adopted an ordinance setting up the historic district in accordance with Maryland law.
20 Years Ago
July 11, 2002
It will cost Frederick County Public Schools $7.7 million per year to pay for all-day kindergarten when it is fully implemented in 2007. It will also cost the school district $24.7 million to build enough classrooms and buy enough portables to house the students, school board members were told Wednesday. The numbers are based on the assumption that all-day kindergarten will be mandatory for all children, said FCPS planning chief Ray Barnes.
They won’t stop until every resident of Frederick County is registered to vote. Members of the Basileus-Alpha Lambda Lambda chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. and the Frederick County NAACP are determined to register all of Frederick’s eligible residents to vote.
