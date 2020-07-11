100 Years Ago
July 11, 1920
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Yeas Ago
July 11, 1970
The Monocacy River neared 15 feet above normal and was still rising slowly late last night, as flood waters from Thursday's near-record storm covered farm and cropland in the river valley. The river was expected to crest at near 20 feet in the early morning hours this morning, according to a spokesman at the Monocacy Filtration Plant, and was still running extremely muddy. The Potomac River was reported three to four feet out of bank and rising slowly, with boat ramps submerged by rising waters.
Mount Saint Mary's and Saint Joseph's College have announced plans to formally share classes and facilities beginning with the 1970-71 school years. The schools have operated this year under an informal agreement which has allowed students from either college to take courses on the other's campus, with permission of the Dean. Both Catholic colleges will remain independent, however.
20 Years Ago
July 11, 2000
Ideas on how to combat expansion and development dominated discussion at Monday's Middletown town meeting. As the commissioners discussed development in the North Pointe subdivision, which has been in the works since 1987, several residents voiced concern about growth in Middletown. While the board eased concerns about increased traffic and effects on local schools, an amicable discussion ensued about how to contain the town's growth.
More than 500 bikers straddling their Harley-Davidsons rumbled into Frederick on Monday as they embarked on a 700-mile tour of cities prominent in America's transportation history. The riders were members of Harley Owners Group, or HOG, and the "Made in America Tour" was one of the annual bike treks organized by the factory-sponsored club.
