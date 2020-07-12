100 Years Ago
July 12, 1920
Construction of a modern four-floor apartment building under the co-operative plan, which has proved so successful in Baltimore and Washington and the larger cities, is contemplated in this city. A building syndicate composed of a dozen or so Baltimore and Frederick county men has been formed and will offer bids for the purchase of the Elks Club property to be sold on Saturday. The plan calls for a thoroughly modern structure, apartments being two rooms and bath, up to six and bath. Each apartment will have daylight. A co-operative refrigerator and heating plant is included.
Frederick county came in out of the rain last night about 8:30 o'clock after it had been thoroughly drenched for more than six hours by one of the hardest rains to wash decayed vegetable matter down the sides of the Blue Ridge Mountains. It was an unwelcomed soaking, as many of the farmers would have finished harvesting today. Wheat in the shock cannot stand many such rains.
50 Years Ago
July 12, 1970
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
July 12, 2000
The first day of the Mideast peace summit at Camp David brought a host of demonstrators out to voice loud opposition to Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak. "Barak is a traitor," several Jewish groups, including Lubavitch and Kahane Khai, shouted over and over Tuesday afternoon near the press headquarters at Thurmont Elementary School. "We want to make it clear we are vehemently opposed to this so-called peace summit," said Mike Guzofsky, of New York. "It symbolizes the piece by piece destruction of Israel."
Ballooning construction costs imperil the opening of two new middle schools, county and school officials said Tuesday. Bids for five projects scheduled to start this summer have come in nearly 20 percent over budget, meaning the schools could be pushed back, redesigned, re-bid or delayed by some combination of those strategies, school board President Ronald Peppe said.
Ella May Stumpe of Frederick, who celebrates her 105th birthday today, would scoff at anyone who thinks that life begins at 40. She is proof that life begins at 98 — at least a good portion does. That's when Mrs. Stumpe learned to use a personal computer. And in the seven years since, she has written two books, made her first motion picture appearance and has been on an Australian radio broadcast.
