100 Years Ago
July 12, 1922
Carlton Molesworth, who several days ago resigned as manager of the Birmingham Club, of the Southern Association, arrived in this city Monday morning. Moley stated that he was going to take it easy for a few days and rest up at his home place. When Moley was asked whether he was going with the Pittsburgh Pirates in any capacity, he replied that he would rather not discuss that subject.
Members of the family of Walter Stine, living at Fort Collier farm, near Winchester, Va., are recovering from the scare of their lives. Mrs. Stine and children and her sister, Miss Lora Eakle, of Frederick, were sitting down to breakfast when Miss Eakle spied a weasel on one of the dining room chairs. The dining room went into an uproar when the creature sprang upon Mrs. Stine’s back and began clawing her dress. Efforts to shake it off were unavailing until the family dog happened along. He seized the weasel, which broke away and ran into a chimney corner, where a furious fight ensued. Finally, the dog shook the weasel to death.
50 Years Ago
July 12, 1972
The 37th annual convention of the Frederick County Volunteer Firemen’s Association will be held in Brunswick on July 20, adding another chapter in the colorful history of the organization that dates back to 1931 and includes the first conclave in 1935. A group of firemen desiring an organization that would represent the fire companies throughout the county held a meeting at the Savoy Dining Room Oct. 2, 1931, with a good representation of most of the city and county fire companies present. The Savoy at that time was located on North Market Street, over where the Wise Discount Center drug store now stands and Mrs. Harry Decker was the owner.
The Frederick County Planning and Zoning Commission approved on Tuesday Phase II of the Urban Systems Corporation’s application for a planned unit development on the east side of the Opossumtown Pike, near the Frederick Community College. The developers plan to build 580 dwelling units on the 30-acre tract, but 10 acres of it must be approved for rezoning today by the county commissioners. The second phase entails the approval of road layouts, the description and location of housing types, the location of schools and commercial areas, and the final decision on residential density.
20 Years Ago
July 12, 2002
Power plant applications from Duke Energy Frederick and the Mirant Corp. have been put on hold until at least Dec. 1 as state agencies ponder new rules to govern plant proposals, a Maryland Public Service Commission official said Thursday. The Duke and Mirant sites are only 8 miles from each other in southern Frederick County. At least two other companies are also considering the area for power plants.
A 20-year-old Frederick woman was charged Wednesday with more than 100 counts of theft and related offenses after going on a $7,500 spending spree with credit cards stolen from a co-worker and two landlords, deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said. She also stole the income tax refund belonging to one of her landlords, Detective Chuck Jenkins said. “She was a one-woman crime wave. She turned these people’s lives upside down. She ruined their credit,” Detective Jenkins said after brining his investigation to a close.
