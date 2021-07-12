100 Years Ago
July 12, 1921
It may not be generally known, but it is a fact, nevertheless, that Middletown is planning to establish a memorial to the memory of the service men of that locality along broader and more elaborate lines than perhaps any town its size in the United States. It is said that at least $30,000 will be spent on a community building, and it is expected that the contract will be given out very soon.
Swimming in the Monocacy at Frederick Junction has about been ruined for some time to come, according to the statement of one of the lovers of the sport Monday morning, and all because some thoughtless person saw fit to throw the bodies of a number of dead animals into the water in the vicinity of Reich’s ford. Sunday, it was said, portions of the bodies of dead animals were lying against the bank under a number of trees in the Reich’s ford section of the stream while the odor, which was so horrible as to be indescribable, nearly drove canoers off the water.
Professor Einstein, recently entertained in this country, feted and given especial honors by universities, has given out an interview in Berlin in which he says American men are the “toy dogs” of American women, with intellectual poverty, and that American women dominate the entire life of the United States.
50 Years Ago
July 12, 1971
Everything was in readiness late Saturday afternoon for the final day of the Walkersville Carnival, which has been running since July 5 at the Walkersville carnival grounds. Saturday night’s weather was perfect for carnival enthusiasts, and officials reported large crowds throughout the week.
Geneve Barthel, head of Frederick County Social Services, would make no comment Sunday evening concerning the discovery of the real identity of runaway Madrigal Tropez, 15, but did refer the News-Post to state Social Services public relations director Luther Starnes. Madrigal, alias Patty Jo Wood, was identified Sunday by her mother, Mrs. Arthur L. Muck, of Adrian, Michigan, from newspaper photographs shown Mrs. Muck by Michigan state police, according to The Associated Press.
20 Years Ago
July 12, 2001
Walkersville Town Commissioners voted Wednesday night to allot $10,000 for state troopers to combat speeding in town. Proposed by Donald Schildt and unanimously passed, the ordinance will pay an estimated $35 an hour in overtime for state troopers to target speeders for six months. Not only will the three troopers already assigned to Walkersville be eligible, but those from the Frederick barrack may also sign up for the detail.
Conditions appear to be right for a chemical oxidation process that would remove groundwater contamination beneath Fort Detrick after a waste removal project is completed. Lt. Col. Jeff Springer, Fort Detrick’s chief of safety, environment and integrated planning, said a hydrogen peroxide-like chemical will be pumped into the ground after the waste cleanup to neutralize cancer-causing solvents buried there in the 1950s and 1960s.
