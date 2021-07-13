100 Years Ago
July 13, 1921
An interesting address on Japan and its changing conditions was delivered by Rev. Alfred Ankeny, missionary at Sendai, Japan, before the missionary conference at Hood College yesterday evening. He spoke of the changing industrial business, social, moral and religious conditions in that country and of the Christian opportunity.
About two years ago, a big community work was begun by Mt. Tabor Union Church and the Jr. O.U.A.M. of Rocky Ridge in the purchase of 5 acres of a grove near the W.M.R.R. station, at a cost of $800, which was developed into a fine park. Last summer, a commodious tabernacle was erected in the park at a cost of $700, and an artesian well dug and a pump installed at a cost of $100. A booth was erected at a cost of $125, and the park otherwise improved by the free labor of the people who take great interest in the movement. Arrangements are being made to have electric current brought to the Rocky Ridge community and the park electrified.
50 Years Ago
July 13, 1971
Madrigal Tropez, identified late last month as Pat Jo Wood, 15, of Adrian, Michigan, apparently decided Friday that she no longer wanted to be a “guest” of the state and left her Libertytown foster home. Maryland State Police have issued an all points bulletin notifying authorities nationwide of her disappearance.
Half the nation’s telephone workers, including almost 100 in the county’s Monrovia station, are set to walk off the job at 6 a.m. Wednesday in a strike against the Bell system.
20 Years Ago
July 13, 2001
Richard B. Weldon Jr. officially has a new office, two blocks from his old one. Mr. Weldon, Frederick city’s chief operations officer, received the appointment Thursday from Gov. Parris Glendening to fill a vacancy on the Board of County Commissioners, moving his digs from City Hall to Winchester Hall. Mr. Weldon replaces Ilona Hogan, who resigned June 13 after accepting a job with Bechtel Corp. The Frederick County Republican Central Committee nominated him on June 25 and delivered the nomination to the governor on June 27.
When 1,000 cyclists converge on Linganore High School next week, it will be the start of a week of ups and downs, muscular exertion and muscular aches, quiet country roads and turbulent whitewater. The Cycle Across Maryland Tour, an annual summer bicycle ride of 300 miles, will take cyclists on a mystery route from Linganore on July 20 to Elk Neck State Park in North East on July 26. The riders will generally travel east, but the exact route of the Magical Mystery Tour, as it is called, will not be released to riders until each day of the ride.
