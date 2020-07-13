100 Years Ago
July 13, 1920
The first consignment of new wheat in the county was received yesterday at the Buckeystown mill, Leo Michael proprietor. The consignment consisted of about 400 bushels from the farm of M.R. Wagner, near Buckeystown, and was of an excellent quality. While no price was placed on the wheat Mr. Michael stated that the quotation would be about $2.50 per bushel.
For trying to get in the screen door of the home of Homer Miller, Hagerstown, George Dorsey, Frederick, is now trying to get out of the iron doors of Castle Duffy. Mrs. Miller was sitting in the front room of the home and the lights had not been turned on. She saw someone trying to get in the screen door and screamed, at the same time turning on the switch that lit the porch lights. The man jumped from the porch, but not before she saw him sufficiently well to identify him.
50 Years Ago
July 13, 1970
Restaurants and seismic ears, with a bit of obscenity thrown in ... once again Frederick is in the eye of distant media, but this time it has nothing to do with some of the area’s famous people in history. Over the past weekend, the area was the focus for stories in the magazine sections of the Washington Post and Baltimore News-American for the barbs of an underground journalist. The Washington Post Potomac’s cover story on Urbana’s Peter Pan Inn, “Where Middle America Dines,” focused on the clientele of the historic county restaurant.
Electrical service was disrupted for over an hour in the Union Bridge-Libertytown area Saturday night when an automobile struck a utility pole on Clemsonville Road, a mile north of Md. 31, at 10:33 p.m.
20 Years Ago
July 13, 2000
In a surprise move, Frederick County school board members Wednesday reversed direction and adopted their original Oakdale Elementary School redistricting plan, one they seemed ready to discard weeks ago. The plan has been the target of emotional attacks by Spring Ridge residents because it will split their subdivision into two school districts, transferring some Spring Ridge Elementary students to the new Oakdale Elementary. The plan will also affect the Lake Linganore area, sending some Deer Crossing Elementary students to Oakdale.
When federal officials wanted Thurmont Elementary for the media covering the Camp David summit, Prinicipal Suzanne O’Toole wasn’t sure it was such a great idea. “I didn’t think I had a huge enough space to house all the reporters,” Ms. O’Toole said. “On the other hand, I really wanted to do it.” She was thinking of the summer school students who would be in session during the negotiations. “It would give them a tiny glimpse of history,” she said.
