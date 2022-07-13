100 Years Ago
July 13, 1922
Yesterday, the thermometer reached 98 degrees, and it was a day of sweltering heat from start to finish. In fact, it was the hottest day of the summer, and only nightfall brought relief.
Every effort is being made by the Scout Council to establish boy scout troops in the various Frederick county towns. A number of them supported scout troops, but these have been inactive for some time. Among the towns that are being canvassed in the interest of scout troops are Middletown, Brunswick, Jefferson, Adamstown, Buckeystown, New Market, Liberty, Walkersville and Woodsboro.
The playing schedule of the Frederick County League will consist of 14 games only, on Saturdays and holidays. This was decided at a meeting of the team representatives and league officers yesterday. Objections to a longer schedule and to mid-week games was voiced by the Point of Rocks, Brunswick and Jefferson teams.
50 Years Ago
July 13, 1972
The archives for this date are not available.
20 Years Ago
July 13, 2002
The archives for this date are not available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.