100 Years Ago
July 14, 1922
Miss Irene Zittle, Jefferson, sustained a fracture of her left ankle when she jumped from a trolley car near Jefferson yesterday afternoon, after the car had left the track. Miss Zittle and several other passengers were on their way to Jefferson on an open car. As the car was about to round a sharp curve at McBride’s woods, about a mile this side of Jefferson, it jumped the track. Becoming frightened, Miss Zittle leaped from the step of the car and fell to the ground. The car was not damaged and the other passengers were not hurt.
Former service men who are patients in the State Sanitorium at Sabillasville will be treated to a picnic at Braddock Heights by the members of the American Legion Auxiliary, Francis Scott Key Post, Mrs. George Birely, president, the afternoon of August 4. A special car will leave the Hagerstown and Frederick Railway terminal at 3 o’clock the afternoon of the fourth, and will convey the former service men and their hosts, the members of the auxiliary, to the Heights.
Fred Mills is confined to bed at his home near Ballenger Creek from severe burns and other injuries received while trying to start a fire with gasoline at the reduction plant of the Central Chemical Company, south of Frederick, on Wednesday morning. The gasoline exploded, setting fire to Mills’ clothes. Another employee aided Mills in tearing burning clothes from his body.
50 Years Ago
July 14, 1972
The city of Frederick’s attempt to hire additional black employees has run into considerable difficulty because many black high school graduates do not have Maryland driving licenses. According to city personnel and Insurance Administrator Douglas Magaha, “about 75 percent of the black high school graduates who come in looking for work do not qualify because they don’t have a driver’s license.”
The Mayor and Council of Myersville have asked the Board of County Commissioners to purchase the old Myersville school building. The county still owes a debt service of $43,414 on the structure dating back to a 1956 bond issue, and $43,414 would be the “price tag” to the community.
Approximately 100 persons from Central and Western Maryland are attending a daylong law enforcement conference sponsored by Rep. Goodloe Byron at Frederick Community College. Byron opened the conference this morning by reporting on the results of the recent questionnaire sent to Central and Western Maryland voters. Byron said that 75 percent of those who responded said crime prevention should be the No. 1 priority. The majority of these voters reside in rural or suburban areas, he said.
20 Years Ago
July 14, 2002
The archives for this date are not available.
