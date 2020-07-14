100 Years Ago
July 14, 1920
Elizabeth Ball, 17 daughter of S.M. Ball, Buckeystown, and Elizabeth Plant, 17, daughter of Mrs. Mary Plant, Buckeystown, formerly of Baltimore, were drowned yesterday afternoon in seven feet of water in the Monocacy river in Buckeystown. They went under locked in each others arms. Miss Bell trying vainly to save her friend, Miss Plant, who could not swim. It was a tragic ending to a swimming party.
The first Chamber of Commerce members meeting will be held July 14 in the Y.M.C.A. Auditorium for the purpose of adopting Constitution and By-Laws, which are being prepared by a committee consisting of John S. Newman, R.E. Clapp and John Hershberger Sr., and will include the best and most modern principles and methods of Chamber of Commerce organization.
50 Years Ago
July 14, 1970
Frederick County should plan to purchase approximately 200 acres of land in the Graceham-Creagerstown area for a landfill, according to a preliminary report by the Beavin Company on its Solid Waste Disposal Study. The study divides the county into three sections and recommends location of a landfill in the western section of the county near Middletown as well as the present Reichs Ford Road facility for the central county and the northern site.
Frederick will host Prince George’s in the state 16-18-year-old Babe Ruth Tournament starting July 20 at McCurdy Field. The two will play a three game series with the winner going to the Regionals in Morristown, N.J., July 30.
20 Years Ago
July 14, 2000
The Frederick Historic District Commission got the first peek Thursday at plans to resurrect the Francis Scott Key Hotel to its former splendor and rejuvenate the city landmark as luxury apartments. The developer aims to restore much of the building facade to its appearance in the 1920s and 1930s, possibly bringing back awnings over the large windows at street level and re-opening the Patrick Street entrance.
Gov. Parris Glendening has appointed Daryl Boffman and reappointed incumbent Deborah Aughenbaugh to vacancies on the Frederick County Board of Education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.