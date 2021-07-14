100 Years Ago
July 14, 1921
Yesterday marked the beginning of dog days. Time in and out of mind, the dog days have been synonymous with heat and drought and mosquitoes and hydrophobia and other like amenities of the summer season. It is the period of the year when bread gets moldy for the housewife overnight, milk sours if it is off the ice for half an hour, flies are everywhere and in everything, breakfast cereals tough and tasteless, every object feels sticky and clammy to the touch. That’s exactly the sort of conditions we’ve been experiencing for the past few weeks.
The National pike between Braddock Heights and Middletown has been freshly oiled. A number of automobile owners discovered this yesterday afternoon and last night to their dismay. The road had been previously oiled from this city to Braddock, and the oil had become dry.
50 Years Ago
July 14, 1971
The Frederick County Planning and Zoning Commission Tuesday denied an application to permit expansion of a cinder block plant near Thurmont and approved part of a Humble Oil Co. application for commercial rezoning near New Market.
The Frederick Falcons, who are in a new league this year, will also have a new look when the season opens. Of the 44 players with the team after the first week of practice, 27 are rookies and 17 are veterans. It is the largest group of rookies the team has had, but coach Dick Shipley is anything but glum. “Most of these rookies have more college experience than any we’ve had before. Also, they are bigger than any other crop of first-year players,” he said.
20 Years Ago
July 14, 2001
Most young men leave the Boy Scouts after attaining the rank of Eagle Scout. Troop 1092’s Scouts stay on as long as they wish. The oldest Scout is 44 years old. Troop 1092 of Frederick is for Scouts who are developmentally disabled and specifically helps those with Down syndrome and behavioral problems. Five Scouts are in the troop.
Donielle Inskeep was crowned Frederick County Farm Queen Friday night at the end of a contest sponsored by the Frederick County Farm Bureau and the Farm Bureau Women’s Committee. The queen will vie for the state farm queen title at the State Fair.
An 18-year-old New Market man hanging off the back of a moving Chevrolet Blazer was critically injured early Friday when he fell and hit his head on the pavement, Maryland State Police said. He was injured in an activity known as “surfing,” and his is the second such incident investigated by Westminster troopers in just over two weeks. “Surfing” is an illegal activity popular with some young people in which they sit on top of or hang off of a moving vehicle, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.