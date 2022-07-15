100 Years Ago
July 15, 1922
Intimidation of railroad strike-breakers has begun at Brunswick, Md. Personal persuasion, fortified with threats of future unnamed penalties, failing. Brunswick railroad strikers have resorted to abduction. Late Thursday night, George Houck, Frederick, a car inspector in the Brunswick yards, was “kidnapped” while coupling cars near the East Bound Station, hustled into an automobile and turned loose at Petersville, Md.
A stretch of two miles of concrete road, beginning at a point a short distance beyond Urbana and running through the town and connecting with a concrete roadway of slightly more than two miles from the bridge over the Monocacy river at Frederick Junction to Hope Hill, built last year, was completed yesterday. The completion of this link provides an improved road all the way from this city to Washington, with the exception of a stretch of 10 miles between Urbana and Clarksburg, two miles of which is now being improved.
This is the month: to pick berries. To hunt the shade. To can all you can. To wonder where all the weeds come from. To clean out all the weeds and bushes along the roadway. To give a little special thought to the real meaning of the Fourth. To sell all the broody hens; hens wanting to sit out of season are wasters. To scratch at chiggers; there is no real remedy except a warm salt bath.New buildings costing $92,670 will be erected in this city and county, according to compilation of figures taken from the building permits which have been issued by the board of county commissioners. Since June 1, a total of twenty-one permits have been issued. The majority of the buildings to be erected will cost between $4,000 and $5,000.
50 Years Ago
July 15, 1972
Construction crews of Lake Linganore at Eaglehead shortly after sunrise Friday began moving tons of rock fill into the present bed of Linganore Creek, taking the final steps toward “choking off” the stream, second largest in Frederick County. The stream flow will be diverted through a 4-foot diameter pipe while work proceeds at fullest possible speed on emplacing the final tonnages of fill needed to bring the Lake Linganore great dam to its designed height. When this happens, behind the dam will form the largest private recreational lake in the state of Maryland, a serpentine 4,000-acre lake that will have a total of 13.5 miles of shoreline when fully flooded.
The Frederick County Planning and Zoning Commission rezoned a 10-acre tract east of Opossumtown Pike Thursday and approved it for a planned unit development. The action enabled Urban Systems Incorporated, a division of Westinghouse, to continue its plans to build a total of 1,266 dwelling units on its 122-acre property by 1977.
20 Years Ago
July 15, 2002
WASHINGTON — Lost in all the outrage over the corporate accounting scandals is one fact politicians do not like to acknowledge: The auditing problems at American companies cannot rival the bookkeeping shambles of the world’s largest enterprise — the U.S. government. Exaggerated earnings, disguised liabilities, off-budget shenanigans — they are all there in the government’s ledgers on a scale even the biggest companies could not dream of matching.
Mark Eyre of Battle Creek, Mich., is a math teacher. Steve Tanck, of Janesville, Wis., works in a tube factory. Frederick County resident Ed Henline is a plumber. Generations ago, the Ford Model T was built for people just like them. It was the first car that middle-class Americans could readily afford. The men belong to the Model T Ford Club International, which has chosen Frederick for its 46th Annual Tour to be held this week. The event is based at the FSK Holiday Inn, with a series of daily driving tours planned in the region. There are 177 cars registered for the event.
