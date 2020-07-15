100 Years Ago
July 15, 1920
One of the hardest rains in the history of the county, accompanied by a heavy electrical storm, fell yesterday afternoon. Several buildings were struck by lightning, one wheat stack burned, telephone lines were in trouble all over the county and damage was caused here in the city. Early in the evening numerous reports were current to the effect that barns were burning in various sections of the county.
Driving into the garage of the owner of a car he had stolen, Howard Lantz, 37 years old, of Deerfield, Frederick county, went through a series of experiences which terminated when he was given a hearing before Justice of the Peace J.L. Hull in Gettysburg. The car was the property of Earl Singley, of Fairfield, and Lantz had taken it a week ago at Pen Mar Park. In explanation, he said he was tired and didn’t want to walk home, so he selected the Singley car and rode. Ever since then he had been using to go to his daily work.
50 Years Ago
July 15, 1970
The Frederick County Planning and Zoning Commission formally accepted the registration of department director Richard F. Cromble and named as his successor, associate planner Lawrence Johnson.
To the surprise of many people in Frederick County, the remains of an Indian Village have been unearthed. The site is on a farm near Frederick. A building was located and marked; however, the most interesting event was finding and uncovering burial pits. Tyler Bastian, State Archeologist, with the Maryland Geological Survey, estimates the skeletons are from 500 to 700 years old.
20 Years Ago
July 15, 2000
American flags once again were hanging in two Thurmont Elementary School classrooms Friday evening after State Department staff had removed them earlier in the week from the rooms used by foreign press. Although the State Department was trying to be diplomatic, the removal of the flags from rooms used by Palestinian and Israeli press was viewed as anything but judicious by local people, who were quick to raise a ruckus and call in Rep. Roscoe Bartlett, the conservative Republican who represents them in Congress.
Living on a farm all her life gave Laura Sigler the experience she needed to capture the Frederick County Farm Queen title during ceremonies Friday night. Last year’s Farm Queen Andrea Hood, of Libertytown, passed her crown on to her successor. Christine Hooper was named the alternatate queen.
