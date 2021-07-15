100 Years Ago
July 15, 1921
A meteor passed over the southern city Wednesday night. It was plainly visible at Braddock Heights and was witnessed by a number of persons on the mountain. It was going in a southeasterly direction and seemed to pass directly over the observatory. It came at the hour when many were at windows or on porches, and it moved slowly enough for those who saw it first to direct the attention of others. It just lighted up out of the pale twilight sky, giving an intense green glare, and in a moment, it had been swallowed in the clouds of mist.
Edward Gustafson, of near Mount Airy, was caught between two piles of lumber at the People’s Lumber and Supply plant, Mount Airy, Wednesday and crushed to death. The victim, a native of Sweden, is married and the father of four children. He came to Mount Airy last fall from Texas and purchased a farm from W.T. Belt, of that place.
Work on the large, new agricultural building, now under construction on the fairgrounds, has been held up for some few days due to the fact some badly needed material is not available at this time. The building will be much more modern and substantial than the old frame building, the new structure being erected almost wholly of fireproof materials.
50 Years Ago
July 15, 1971
Frederick County farmers are praying for rain. They are also praying for it not to rain. The farmers, understandably so, are in a dilemma, and the cause of it is the awesome threat of crop damage from Southern Corn Leaf Blight ... following in the tracks of the armyworm. The blight is a fungus, which is capable of destroying much of the state’s corn crop and has infected almost every county in Maryland, including Frederick.
A series of training films for the families of deaf children, for which the U.S. Office of Education recently granted an initial $70,000, will operate under principles developed by Dr. David Denton of Frederick’s Maryland School for the Deaf and will be shot under the direction of Western Maryland College professors.
Girls of Cadette Girl Scout Troops 83 and 919 left Tuesday morning for a 56-mile bike hike along the C&O Canal Towpath from Paw Paw Tunnel to Williamsport. The girls, in junior high school, should take three days to complete their hike. All of their food and equipment will be carried on their bikes, as they explore and camp along the towpath.
20 Years Ago
July 15, 2001
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
