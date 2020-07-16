100 Years Ago
July 16, 1920
Vandals visited the mountain orchards of Joseph Toms and Walter Wolfe, near Garfield, recently, and practically destroyed 100 apple trees belonging to the former and about 20 of the latter. Toms and Wolfe have offered jointly a reward of $300 for the arrest and conviction of the guilty parties. Toms found fully 100 of his choice trees, about 15 years old, stripped of bark for a distance of about two feet.
A man apparently about 35 years old, wearing overalls, coat, colored shirt, cap one or two sizes too large, and high shoes, was taken from a freight at Brunswick by B. and O. Detective Frizzell yesterday and lodged in the town lock-up. The man refused to utter a word. When taken from the train he carried a revolver and his manner caused suspicion.
50 Years Ago
July 16, 1970
A swift-moving and violent storm lashed the Frederick County area last night, but as of press time surprisingly little major damage had been reported. The weather bureau called for a tornado watch during the night, which was due to end at midnight. Most of the problems in Frederick County seemed limited to the Frederick City area.
The annual Petersville Jousting Tournament sponsored by the Silver Bit Riding Club will be held this Saturday. The Petersville Farmers Woods, near Brunswick, will be the site of this year’s joust. Jousting tournaments have been held at this location for many years.
20 Years Ago
July 16, 2000
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
