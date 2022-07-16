100 Years Ago
July 16, 1922
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
July 16, 1972
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
July 16, 2002
As he moved into his office Monday morning, Frederick’s new top cop said communication is the key to a successful police department. Kim Dine, who was sworn in by Mayor Jennifer Dougherty in a private ceremony about 8 a.m., said he will be doing a lot of listening and studying in the coming weeks. “Every department has a specific culture, and you have to respect that culture,” Chief Dine said. “What I’m used to may not be better.”
By day, Rick Winpigler is happily employed with Trans Tech Inc. in Adamstown. But at night he and his three teams rack up impressive wins on a hard green table surrounded by precision cushions and six pockets. Next month, two of the teams will compete in Las Vegas. The name of the game is pocket billiards, and it’s one of the fastest growing sports phenomenon in the Frederick area. At least one additional sports bar is under construction in the expensive Md. 85 growth corridor south of Frederick.
The Frederick barrack of the Maryland State Police will move its operations to the new Frederick County Law Enforcement Center on Thursday, wrapping up more than five decades at its headquarters on the Golden Mile. “The personnel at Frederick barrack have enjoyed their home at 1001 W. Patrick St., which has been occupied continuously for the last 52 years,” barrack commander Lt. Scott Yinger said. “We would like to thank the Connelly family of Frederick for their generosity and commitment to public safety. They donated this property to the State of Maryland, where this Frederick County landmark has stood and served the citizens proudly,” he said.
