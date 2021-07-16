100 Years Ago
July 16, 1921
Sheriff William O. Wertenbaker and Deputy Sheriff Vernon Redmond raided a house on West Patrick street extended, occupied by John, alias “Bap,” Ward, and captured a “still” and about two gallons of “moonshine” liquor. The “still” was found in full operation in the cellar, and about two barrels of “mash” was found on the premises.
Frederick can prepare, as the country folk say, for “falling weather.” It rained yesterday afternoon. This might not mean anything under ordinary conditions, but yesterday was St. Swithin’s Day, and legend has it if it rains that day, it will continue to do so for 40 days.
50 Years Ago
July 16, 1971
The vaccine being used to combat the “sleeping sickness” epidemic currently spreading through Texas was developed at Fort Detrick in the early 1960s. The rare disease, known at Venezuelan Equine Encephalomyelitis (VEE) has left scores of horses dead in its wake after moving up from Latin America. The vaccine was developed at the Medical Research Institute at Detrick during the years 1959 to 1965, and the stockpiles from the developmental period are now being used to try to stem the spread of the epidemic in Texas.
Gordon F. Palmer, 69, of Clarke Place, retired vice president of the Farmers and Mechanics Bank, died Wednesday night at Frederick Memorial Hospital of a heart attack. He had been associated with the bank 47 years before his retirement in 1969 and had been serving as a consultant since that time. He was one of Frederick’s most prominent citizens.
20 Years Ago
July 16, 2001
A Frederick man died Saturday night after he lost control of his vehicle, which swerved off the roadway and landed upside down in a pond near Mount St. Mary’s College. Maryland State Police said they aren’t sure why the driver lost control of the vehicle but believe speed, use of alcohol and driver error played a factor.
A Virginia man drowned while floating down the Potomac River on an inner tube near Sandy Hook Saturday afternoon. His body was recovered just before noon Sunday after an extensive search Saturday night and early Sunday morning. He disappeared about 4:30 p.m. after falling out of his tube in some rapids.
During the annual jousting tournament in Petersville on Sunday, Mike Virts didn’t have his best-ever day in the sport. Neither did his son Michael Jr. But they’re allowed an off day from time to time. The elder Mr. Virts is the defending state champion at the professional level while 17-year-old Michael is the national semipro champ.
