100 Years Ago
July 17, 1920
Charles Wertheimer president of the Frederick County Sheep Growers Association has received a letter from the National Sheep and Wool Growers’ Bureau of America urging the passage of a measure before both branches of Congress making it compulsory to identify shoddy material from woolen textures. The communication states that as long as shoddy is permitted to be sold as virgin wool textile manufacturers will continue to use shoddy and the price of rags and shoddy will go up while the price of wool will be held down.
Ensign J. Homer Remsburg, Naval aviator, who has been at his home in Middletown for the past year on inactive duty, has been ordered to report for active duty in aviation at Hampton Roads on July 19. Ensign Remsburg holds a commission in the Naval Reserve Flying Corps.
50 Years Ago
July 17, 1970
Eastalco employees voted decisively against any affiliation, in a secret ballot conducted Wednesday and Thursday by representatives of the National Labor Relations Board. Aluminum Workers International and Metal Trades Council and its affiliated unions had both petitioned the NLRB for the right to represent all Eastalco employees with the exceptions of professionals, office clerks, supervisors and guards.
City police were investigating an incident in Baker Park last night, after a band of youths reportedly broke up a city-sponsored concert at the band shell. The youths, described as being between 75 and 100 in number, reportedly threw rocks and sticks at the band. The band left the stage an hour earlier than scheduled because of the harrassment.
20 Years Ago
July 17, 2000
Fur flew at the Frederick Fairgrounds on Saturday when more than 1,000 dogs and their owners took over the premises to compete for recognition and prestige in the Catoctin Kennel Club dog show.
Just before Joel Stephens died in 1998, he may not have been aware of the impact he made on many ives, locally and across the country. The Frederick Keys, along with other businesses, are hosting the second annual golf tournament on July 31 in Mr. Stephens’ memory. Mr. Stephens was an aspiring baseball player drafted after his high school graduation by the Baltimore Orioles. He died at 22 of colon cancer.
