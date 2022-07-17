100 Years Ago
July 17, 1922
Miss Grace Hauver, daughter of Albert Hauver, a well-known farmer of near Foxville, was instantly killed yesterday afternoon about 4 o’clock when an automobile in which she was riding was struck by the fast mail on the Western Maryland Railroad, going east, at the Deerfield crossing. Mrs. Ferdinand Hesse, wife of Rev. Hesse, pastor of the Lutheran church, Smithsburg, saved her life by jumping from the machine. Fragments of the machine were carried some distance by the locomotive. The body of the unfortunate woman was horribly mangled.
Claiming that he lost control of his motorcycle as he turned into East Patrick street from North Market street, at the Square Corner yesterday morning, Elmer W. Fossett, about 22, ran on the sidewalk in front of the Citizens National Bank and continued on the sidewalk until he reached the furniture establishment of Frederick W. Obenderfer. A pedestrian narrowly escaped being run down.
The body of a new-born infant bearing unmistakable signs of having met foul play was found in the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal at Brunswick yesterday afternoon. The body was badly decomposed, having been in the water, it is thought, three or four days. A white napkin was wrapped tightly around the infant’s neck and tied in a knot. It is supposed that the child was strangled to death and then tossed into the canal. The body was discovered by Raymond Biser, 14 years old, while swimming in the canal. He fastened it to a post and notified Justice of the Peace Howard Marvin Jones.
50 Years Ago
July 17, 1972
Assurance was given by Dr. William Payne of the National Cancer Institute yesterday on a feature television program that there will not be any real danger to the Frederick community from any researches in the study of cancer at Fort Detrick. Dr. Payne, in answer to questions from the panel, said that there has not been any contact so far of the new group with the Frederick community, but he promised that the residents of this city will be fully informed in regard to the various kinds of work in which the scientists will be engaged in the crusade against cancer.
Want to see some battering of bumpers, a car smashed while it’s standing still, or some good old-fashioned traffic collisions. Chances are good you can see this and more on West Patrick Street on Fridays between 4 and 5 p.m. Figures released by Frederick City Police reveal that so far this year (not including June) there have been 34 accidents on West Patrick Street. Second on the list is North Market Street with 25 accidents. Tied for third on the city “hit” parade are West South, East Patrick and South Markets streets, all with 19 accidents this year.
20 Years Ago
July 17, 2002
An investigation of Frederick’s special tax districts revealed that since 1999 the city has deposited $1.35 million in wrong accounts and has lost receipts for more than $41,000 on the books, according to an audit released Tuesday. Those collecting the money bungled the accounting nearly half the time, with a 40 percent error rate during the past three years, said a Finance Department analysis accompanying the audit. Mayor Jennifer Dougherty said the investigation did not suggest criminal wrongdoing but sloppy work by the Permits and Code Management Department that collects the special assessments.
The Frederick County Commissioners took the first step Tuesday toward replacing Citizens Nursing Home and a new Montevue assisted living center, buildings faulted for their cramped quarters and designs ill-suited for their functions. The new building, which will be constructed at the Citizens property on Rosemont Avenue, would cost $26.4 million, less than the cost of renovating the old buildings to bring them up to current standards.
Jack Frost nipped Maryland’s peaches in the bud. Due to frost, hail and drought, the state’s peach crop this year will be 7 percent smaller than it was in 2001, say growers and government experts. Growers across the state will harvest 8.2 million pounds of peaches this summer, down from 8.8 million last year and 9 million in 2000, the U.S. Agriculture Department said last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.