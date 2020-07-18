100 Years Ago
July 18, 1920
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
July 18, 1970
Maryland plans to notify the U.S. Attorney General that it will comply with a new federal law lowering the voting age to 18. Gov. Marvin Mandel said there was no need to call a special session of the Maryland legislature to bring state law into conformity with the new federal mandate because "we can make the necessary changes administratively."
WASHINGTON (AP) — Visiting Prince Charles viewed the nation's capital by moonlight on his first day in the United States. The prince also occupied the spotlight earlier in the busy day at Camp David, Md. His shooting prowess dazzled the Nixon family and a skeet range operator when he scored three doubles in a row during a shooting exhibition.
20 Years Ago
July 18, 2000
At the same time Frederick County school board members are attempting to create a detailed charter school policy, university researchers are attacking charter schools. Studies produced by researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles, and Western Michigan University claim that many of their states' charter schools are failing to raise student achievement, are not furthering educational innovation or serving hard-to-educate students, according to the American Federation of Teachers.
Frederick teens may be looking this summer for somewhere cool to hang out together on a weekend night and two area clubs may provide the answer. Xhale nightclub on Jefferson Street and Belles' Sport Bar and Grill on East Patrick Street both have youth nights when teens can gather in the clubs to get a real nightclub experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.